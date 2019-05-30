Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Flashes Cleavage In Sheer Halter Top

Jenni Farley looked stunning in a photo she shared on Instagram wearing a sheer top that covered just enough of her chest to keep her from violating the social media platform’s terms and conditions regarding nudity.

The former Jersey Shore star wore a semi-sheer halter top that featured a pink-and-green floral, embroidered pattern that was both feminine and alluring. The top was also adorned with tiny jewels to give it an elegant look. Farley’s face was made up to perfection with dark, sculpted brows, highlighted cheeks, and a smokey eye. She finished off the look with a natural lip color. The star wore her long, dark hair straight with a side part. Farley ran her fingers through her hair while giving the camera a sultry look. She appeared to be standing outside with the ocean behind her.

The 34-year-old television personality plugged her JWoww lotion in the photo’s caption, which she said could take her from the bed to the shore. While some of the comments praised the product, most of Farley’s followers wanted to know where she was able to find such a cute top. Other fans mentioned how pretty the celebrity looked in the photo.

The reality star has plenty to be happy about. After going through a tumultuous breakup with her husband, Roger Matthews, she is now in a happier relationship with professional wrestler Zack Carpinello.

Carpinello, 24, told E! News that their relationship was off to a good start.

“It’s been great so far. All is fantastic,” he said while the two stepped out in Las Vegas on May 26 at All Elite Wrestling’s debut event. Farley shared a photo of the two having a good time on her Instagram page, and the two looked smitten with each other.

The celebrity has known Carpinello for a few years. The two are actually old friends and ironically met at Farley and Matthews wedding in 2015, which Carpinello attended with his sister. They have remained friends since then and have also kept in touch over the years.

Carpinello has shared that he would like to see Farley get into wrestling, but as The Inquisitr recently reported, the reality star has no intentions of ever getting into the ring. While wrestling may not be Farley’s thing, she said she has been working out with Carpinello and enjoys it because he has been helping her learn more about how to stay in shape.