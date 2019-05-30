Gabrielle Union Shows Off Killer Physique In Skimpy Neon-Green Bikini

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade are currently on an amazing vacation in Greece. The America’s Got Talent judge has been sharing a lot of updates via social media throughout this trip, and she has taken full advantage of this opportunity to flaunt her killer bikini body at the same time.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Wade retired from the NBA at the end of this last season. That means that Dwayne and his wife Gabrielle have the opportunity this summer to let loose and have fun on their own schedule, and they are clearly making the most of this chance.

Gabrielle and Dwayne have been in Greece all week on what Union has dubbed to be the “Wade World Tour 2019.” The couple has been island-hopping and spending their days on the water. The two are clearly having an amazing time.

Union stocked up on stunning swimwear options for this trip, as she just debuted a sexy bikini in her latest Instagram post. This one is a bright neon-green suit that shows off Gabrielle’s athletic curves.

This shot once again shows Gabrielle on a boat with the gorgeous scenery of Greece in the background. She is wearing orange hoop earrings and has her braids pulled back in a half-ponytail. As is often the case, Union also has a huge grin on her face.

Gabrielle noted that this bikini is from Frankie’s swimwear and it looks like the perfect suit for this type of outing. The lime-green triangle top reveals a fair amount of cleavage while still providing solid coverage, and the cut of the suit shows off Union’s long, lean legs and taut abs.

Union has nearly 13 million Instagram followers, and this latest bikini look is already a huge hit with the star’s fans. The shot racked up nearly 115,000 likes in the first three hours it was on Gabrielle’s page, with nearly 1,000 people commenting on how gorgeous she looks.

Loading...

The America’s Got Talent judge has been sharing a lot of great tidbits via her Instagram stories as well. She’s posted some family photos, AGT nuggets, and great moments from her trip with hubby Dwayne.

This looks like an incredible vacation, and Dwayne and Gabrielle are filling it with ocean swims, fabulous food, wine, great music and romantic beachside snuggles as they take in the sights of Greece. It doesn’t look like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade are done with this luxurious trip yet, and fans cannot wait to see what other stunning bikini looks and fun shots she shares with everybody next.