Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Xander Hears Flo & Zoe Talking About Beth!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 31, reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will overhear a private conversation between Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). These two regularly get together to discuss the decision that they have to make, and it was only a matter of time before somebody heard about their past crimes.

Flo was devastated to hear that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) would be ending their marriage. The blonde heard the news while she and Wyatt cuddled in bed, per The Inquisitr. B&B viewers will remember that Wyatt checked his phone and found text messages from his brother. Liam asked him if he could crash on his couch because he and Hope would be ending their union.

Although Wyatt was surprised by her reaction, fans know that she had every reason to be alarmed. She knows that Hope and Liam’s marital problems originate from the time that Beth supposedly died. Their marriage never really got back on track after the tragedy, and she feels guilty for her role in it. Flo feels guilty for passing off Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) as her own child and allowing Hope to believe that her daughter died.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Flo and Zoe will meet to discuss the latest turn of events. They will meet at Forrester Creations to determine what they should do. Although both want to come clean, they are also scared of the consequences that they will face. Zoe doesn’t want her father to go to jail, while Flo will lose everything she has acquired since coming to Los Angeles.

As they debate about the options available to them, Xander will happen to overhear their conversation. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that he will hear them talking about Beth being alive. Initially, Xander will be confused and confront Zoe (Kiara Barnes), per She Knows Soaps. He doesn’t understand why they would say these things if Hope’s daughter has been buried.

At first, Zoe will downplay what Xander heard. She will tell him to forget that he ever heard anything. But Xander will persist and demand answers to his questions. Eventually, it seems as if Zoe will cave and tell her boyfriend the truth. Xander will be shocked that Zoe is capable of such a hideous crime. Will he be the one to tell Liam and Hope that Beth is alive?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.