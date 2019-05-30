Halsey Flashes Flat Tummy In Skimpy Crop Top After Revealing Bizarre Injury

Halsey was spotted showing some skin in Los Angeles this week after she revealed on social media that she had suffered a strange injury.

According to The Daily Mail, Halsey was seen in L.A. on Wednesday as she sported a pair of baggy white sweatpants and a skimpy white crop top with neon orange detail.

The singer flashed her flat tummy and toned abs in the ensemble, which also put her ample cleavage on full display. Halsey carried a small handbag, her phone and a bottle of water in her hands as her security detail behind her was seen toting a pink Chanel overnight bag.

Halsey rocked a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, a fresh face and nude lips. Her multiple tattoos were on full display, and she went jewelry-free for the outing.

The singer had her short, dark hair braided back, and she completed her look with casual brown sandals. Fans who look closely at the photos can see that Halsey has a bandage on her foot, which she is using to cover up an injury to her toe. Halsey revealed to her social media followers that she sustained the injury while trying to save the life of a butterfly.

“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. Turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. This hurts. 3 radio shows in California this week. Catch me hobbling around,” the singer wrote via Instagram alongside photos of the dead butterfly and her bruised toe.

Meanwhile, Halsey has been busy speaking out about women’s rights as of late. The singer has been very outspoken in her support of a woman’s right to choose whether or not she will have an abortion. This comes after Alabama’s controversial abortion ban.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey is no stranger to speaking her mind. In the past, she’s opened up about multiple problems she’s faced in her life, such as addiction, mental illness, homelessness, sexual abuse, and fertility issues.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an under discussed illness,” the singer told her followers on Twitter back in March.

Fans can see more of Halsey by following the singer on Instagram.