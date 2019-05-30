Maya Stepper Sizzles In Black Bra For New Instagram Snapshot

Maya Stepper has been on top of her Instagram game this week, topping the sexiness level pic after pic. On Thursday, the German stunner took to the popular social media platform to prove that point by sharing a series of sizzling snapshots of herself in underwear that puts her gorgeous figure on full display, which is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photos, the 27-year-old model is featured in a couple of Polaroids while she rocks a strapless black bra with high, pronounced cups and a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, helping accentuate the model’s cleavage while giving off a sophisticated air. As suggested by the caption she included with the post, the underwear is courtesy of Calzedonia, an Italian fashion brand.

In the first Polaroid, Stepper — who has worked with the likes of Anine Bing, Victoria’s Secret, and Diane von Furstenberg, as The Daily Mail has pointed out — is facing the camera as she poses with her right hand on her waist while tilting slightly to the left in a pose that showcases her toned abs and obliques and overall slender waistline. She is looking intensely at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

In the second photo, Stepper has her back to the onlooker as she crosses her arms over her chest. She is looking over her left shoulder at the camera with fierce eyes and a slight playful frown.

In both shots, her dirty blonde hair is in a casual middle part and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest and back.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Stepper shared with her 634,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,000 likes and over 70 comments within just an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the German-born, New York-based model.

“Definitely on fleek,” one user wrote, trailing with it the eyes emoji and single droplet.

“The most beautifulll womannn,” another one chimed in, adding a series of heart eyes emoji to the comment.

Just a couple of days before sharing this photo, Stepper once again used her Instagram page to post a stunning black-and-white photo of herself posing topless in front of a large window. In this NSFW shot, the model is donning a pair of relaxed jeans as she strikes different poses in front of the window.