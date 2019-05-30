Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Gives Birth To Third Child Angelo James: ‘He Is So Sweet’

And then there were five!

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has given birth to her and husband Jionni LaValle’s third child Angelo James, People reported. The reality TV star welcomed her 7-pound-8-ounce newborn at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” the 31-year-old told the news outlet.

Angelo joins big sister Giovana Marie, 4, and big brother Lorenzo Dominic, 6, meaning the couple officially has more children than adults living in their home.

“Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!” Snooki said of her newly expanded family.

The reality star-turned-businesswoman also shared a few photos of her and her newborn to her Instagram account this morning, one of which showed Snooki and her son rocking matching ensembles as they cuddled up together. The star wore a set of gray-and-white striped pajamas, while Angelo was wrapped up in a swaddle and hat of the same pattern.

Friends and fans of the famous New Jersey native were quick to show their love for the birth announcement, awarding the adorable duo of snaps more than 200,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live on the platform. Thousands took to the comments section as well to congratulate Snooki on the newest addition to her family, including several of her Jersey Shore housemates.

“Perfect little Angelo,” wrote Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Newly engaged Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola said, “he’s such a little cutie!! Congratulations!!”

“So Gorgeous!!!! Love you so much!! CJ can’t wait to meet his bestie,” wrote Deena Cortese, who gave birth to her first child earlier this year in January.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Snooki announced that she and Jionni were expecting their third child with an extra special Thanksgiving Instagram post that included a sweet snap of Giovanna and Lorenzo holding a framed photo of an ultrasound. Shortly after, the star took to her Instagram account again to reveal the gender of baby number three.

The How Far Is Tattoo Far host has kept her fans very in-the-know about her third pregnancy, often taking to social media to show off her ever-growing baby bump. She has also been fairly candid about her experience the third time around, especially in the weeks leading up to Angelo’s birth.

“So I just got back from the doctor’s office. I’m so annoyed because I’ve been feeling cramps and I swear the baby’s coming out, and then I went today and he said like another two weeks or so,” Snooki said during an episode of her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey earlier this month, according to People.

“So I’m annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feelings this miserable. You have no idea,” she added.

Fortunately, the wait wasn’t much longer, and the star is now holding little Angelo James in her arms.

To see more of Snooki, baby Angelo, and her now family of five, fans can follow the reality television star on Instagram.