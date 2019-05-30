‘Playboy’ Model Lindsay Pelas Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Crop Top On Instagram

Playboy model Lindsay Pelas turned up the heat on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself rocking a low-cut crop top and leggings. The 28-year-old blonde bombshell appears to have been in a gym when the photo was taken, and despite the full face of makeup, she looks like she’s ready to get her workout started.
“I have been so busy with appearances, work opportunities, and other general life happenings,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s so nice to get in the gym for a sweat session to clear my mind.”
The photo currently has close to 50,000 likes on Instagram, boasting over 500 comments containing lots of praise for her physical beauty.
The post appears to be an ad for 1st Phorm supplements. In the photo, Lindsey has a bottle with the company’s logo propped up against her hip. She has also shared promotional content for the company in her previous Instagram posts. As a fitness-centric company, 1st Phorm sells muscle building supplements, diet pills, and fat burners among other things. Lindsey has repeatedly credited the company’s products for giving her the energy she needs to keep her body in shape.
“I tend to work out in the mornings and I need fuel to push my body to its abilities,” she wrote in the caption of another Instagram post. “A quick @1stPhorm protein shake is the perfect go-to breakfast option.”
I love achieving a toned-arm look with light weight training. I've never preferred lifting heavy with my arms! Planks, yoga, pilates and other versions of light/functional training help me achieve a toned arm that I can showcase when I feel like or keep it relaxed and understated.
But supplements are just one part of the equation when it comes to maintaining a trim body like Lindsey’s. Luckily for anyone who wants to copy her fitness regimen, she has previously revealed some of her go-to workouts, as well.
In a 2016 interview with The Daily Star, the model said that cardio and light weight lifting help keep her waist tiny. She also revealed that running is her favorite form of cardio exercise. As for her weight training, she normally does leg-ups, deadlifts, and weighted squats.
“Running, for me, has always been the quickest way to drop a few pounds and feel amazing fast,” she said.
Honestly, I've been working out a lot less than I usually do. I have a specific look I like to maintain and it's actually pretty difficult to do. I have to eat a lot, I can't workout too often because I will lose my natural curves and weight (that I don't want to lose) really easily. I've been loving my happy medium lately and I feel right on target with my body right now. One of the difficult parts of spending less time in the gym is losing my stamina and strength.
She was also honest about the fact that it takes a lot of work, confessing that she typically goes to the gym about five times per week — and that she watches what she eats. So, her usual diet includes grilled chicken, vegetables, and lots of salads.
“I am a Southern girl, so I love a lot of naughty food, but I know how to keep myself in check,” she added.
Being naturally busty means you're at a higher risk for lower back and neck pain. That's why I love side planks during my workouts! They're are a great functional exercise for strengthening your back muscles which can, in turn, reduce back pain.