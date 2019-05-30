‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Devon Struggles With Dreams

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 31 bring Adam looking for Chloe, and Devon seeing Hilary in his dreams as Genoa City tries to move forward into the summer.

Adam (Mark Grossman) tries to hunt down Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), according to SheKnows Soaps. He knows that Chloe tried to kill him at one point, and there is a strange chance that Chloe recently shot Adam. With Adam looking for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), perhaps Chloe is a key to finding her. Adam wants to be a father to his boys, and having Connor back in his life would be a step towards achieving that goal.

When Adam returned to Genoa City, he hated learning that he’d ended up killing Chloe’s daughter Delia. The two have had an incredibly contentious relationship over the past several years, and it does not seem that finding Chloe would somehow make things better. The Inquisitr reported that Hendrickson confirmed her return as Chloe sometime soon, but the details are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) can’t shake his dreams. With Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will read and his late father’s possessions distributed, Devon is working to move forward with his new normal. Last year, he lost Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and their unborn baby. Now, he’s lost his father, and his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) decided to leave Genoa City.

However, Devon has his sister Ana (Loren Lott), as well as a burgeoning relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to help him begin to process his grief and start life anew. Since Neil’s funeral, though, Hilary’s spirit has been with Devon, and he’s seen her in several instances — one of those ended with Devon kissing Elena out of the blue, thinking that she was Hilary. Elena realized something was odd, but Devon didn’t quite tell her what happened.

Now that Elena has decided to stay in Genoa City while Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) tours to revive his career, she and Devon are growing closer. They’ve both experienced loss, and that gives them an even deeper bond. For now, it seems that Hilary’s presence in his life is helping Devon with the overwhelming grief he’s experiencing, and it has not kept him from continuing to see where things go with Elena. Perhaps seeing Hilary will provide Devon with comfort and help him adjust to his new life without Neil and the hopes and dreams they had for their business.