Farrah Abraham’s Topless Burger Photo Slammed, Fans Throw Out ‘Clown’ And ‘Meth’ Comments

Farrah Abraham’s latest Instagram update has clarified something — namely, that some topless photos of her taken outside of popular burger chain In-N-Out weren’t as spontaneous as they first appeared. On May 28, Life & Style obtained pictures of the Teen Mom OG star appearing to leave the burger joint while fully topless. Farrah had only a beverage and a burger to cover her breasts. With her bright green hair and body on show, Farrah definitely seemed out to shock.

On May 29, Farrah posted the eye-popping display to her Instagram feed. The update came as part of a paid partnership with Pretty Little Thing. The picture showed Farrah in the brand’s sweatpants.

The snap doesn’t appear to have gone down too well with fans. Comments have been slamming the mother of one for her appearance, and they haven’t held back.

“Aww honey. You look like an actual topless clown here,” one user wrote.

The above comment received over 400 likes in short order.

“Do you really think this [is] attractive? My god you look like a fricken clown…” another comment read.

Elsewhere, Instagram users appeared to be questioning whether the Nebraska-born star was under the influence of illicit substances.

“You look like you’re on meth,” one follower remarked.

This bold sentiment was echoed by a separate user, one who wrote that Farrah looked “crackish.”

Farrah’s caption had stated that her Pretty Little Thing pants “still fit” after indulging in fast-food, and also sent thanks to OK! magazine.

Comments on Farrah’s topless photo weren’t exclusively negative, though. One fan asked Farrah to grab them some grilled cheese and pink lemonade next time she visits In-N-Out. Farrah replied to that user’s comment with food-centric emoji.

Unfortunately for this controversial star, though, comments on her May 29 update appeared overwhelmingly negative. The fan suggesting that Abraham might be taking methamphetamine launched replies from other users — many seeming to agree. Elsewhere, Farrah was told to invest in better PR. One fan simply wrote that they were “embarrassed” for her. Mentions of cosmetic surgery were also made, although Farrah has openly admitted to going under the knife in the past.

In what appeared to be yet more criticism from her followers, Farrah was further slammed for appearing topless in public despite being a mother. Farrah and her daughter, Sophia, first featured on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant 10 years ago. Alongside fellow cast members Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and others, Farrah continued her reality motherhood career on Teen Mom OG. She has since left the franchise.

With a controversial image, controversial sex tapes, and a social media presence that continues to shock, Farrah continues to make headlines. She also appears to be a frequent target of online trolls and cyberbullying. Farrah has 2.3 million Instagram followers.