Ariel Winter Flaunts Hourglass Figure Following Weight Loss Post

Ariel Winter was spotted looking casual and comfy during a shopping trip in Studio City this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Ariel Winter was photographed by paparazzi as she sported a more laid back look during her outing.

The Modern Family star was seen wearing a pair of skintight skinny jeans with a hole in the knee. The pants hugged Ariel’s curves and showed off her thin frame.

The actress added a graphic, short-sleeved T-shirt to complete her look as she repped heavy metal band Metallica during her shopping trip.

Winter added a pair of white sneakers and carried a pink backpack over her shoulder as she strolled the streets in Hollywood. The ensemble showcased Ariel’s hourglass figure as well as her casual style.

Ariel accessorized by sporting small, diamond studded earrings, and she had her newly dyed red hair thrown up into a messy bun on top of her head. She also sported a minimal makeup look in the photos.

Winter’s glam look included a shimmering glow, dark lashes and eyeliner, a fresh face, and nude lips.

The actress scrolled through her phone as she walked around Studio City alone, as her longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden, was nowhere to be found.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently addressed her weight loss on social media after being asked by one of her followers.

The actress told her fans that she had recently lost some weight and that it was due to a change in her medication.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Ariel told her Instagram followers last month.

Winter went on to reveal that she lives a very healthy lifestyle, which includes going to the gym and eating clean. She also added that she wouldn’t mind adding a few pounds back on to her physique in the form of muscle.

