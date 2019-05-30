Nina Agdal Dreams Of The Weekend Wearing Just Bikini Bottoms In New Instagram Photo

Nina Agdal has been in weekend mode all week, as her Instagram fans have surely noticed. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself wearing a bikini bottom and nothing else, and to ask if it is Friday yet.

In this photo in particular, the 27-year-old bombshell is sitting on a rock at a beach as she dons a black-and-white striped bikini bottom that sits just above her bellybutton, helping showcase the model’s incredibly toned abs and obliques. It also highlights her strong thighs and sculpted hips. The Danish beauty is fully topless in the shot as she sits with her right side facing the camera while using her arm to strategically cover her chest by resting it on her bent leg and leaning into it. However, while the position does cover any nudity, plenty of sideboob is still visible.

The former Maxim cover girl completed her beach look with a cotton bucket hat in a light shade of pink, which both protects her eyes and cutis from the glaring sun while adding a whimsical quality to her ensemble. Agdal is resting her face on her hand as she looks at the camera straight on with fierce eyes, and her lips are parted in a seductive manner.

Her dark blonde hair is down, and its strands fall from under the hat onto her shoulders and bare torso while flying back with the wind. Though it is hard to determine for sure, it looks like she is wearing little-to-no makeup, embracing a more natural look.

The post, which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,700 likes and about 100 comments within just an hour of having been posted, promising to still rack up quite a bit more interactions. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her flawless beauty and to engage with her caption.

“Who cares if that’s how you lookin,” one user joked, trailing it with a couple of fire emojis.

“In sydney it’s been friday for 25 minutes lmao,” another one chimed in.

Earlier this week, the model took to her Instagram to share that she didn’t want the Memorial Day weekend to come to an end with a sizzling bikini photo. In the snap, the model rocked a bright scarlet two-piece that flattered her incredible body, particularly her taut abs.