Will Bristol Palin Be Replaced On ‘Teen Mom OG’? The Cast Weighs In Ahead Of Season 10

Bristol Palin lasted just one season.

The cast of Teen Mom OG doesn’t want to see Bristol Palin’s role on the show filled with someone new.

Weeks after Palin announced she would no longer be appearing on the MTV reality series, the remaining stars of the show, including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd, made it clear that they did not want to see her replaced.

“No, we’re good,” Portwood told Us Weekly on May 30.

“No new friends,” Bookout added.

“No, I’m good with just four,” Lowell agreed.

Ahead of the ninth season of Teen Mom OG last year, Palin and Floyd were added to the show to replace Farrah Abraham, who was one of the original cast members. As some may recall, Abraham was axed from the show in 2017 due to her poor treatment of MTV’s staff and her ongoing involvement in the world of adult entertainment.

Although a number of the show’s fans didn’t understand Floyd’s addition to Teen Mom OG, mainly due to the fact that she wasn’t a teenage mother and was never previously connected to the series, she meshed well with the ladies after joining the show last year and appears to be quite close with all three of her castmates.

“I don’t think people thought that we would mesh so well, but I think we all went in and we’re [thinking], ‘No judgment, open minds, let’s get to know each other in a real organic way,'” Floyd explained. “I feel like we’ve done that.”

After taking aim at MTV’s portrayal of her story on Instagram months ago, Palin officially confirmed she was leaving the Teen Mom franchise last month in a social media post to her fans and followers. In her post, Palin said that Teen Mom OG wasn’t a good fit for her and took away her peace.

“Honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she explained, adding that the paycheck MTV had offered her wasn’t impressive.

According to Palin, she doesn’t entertain “BS” and feels that walking away from MTV will allow God to rebuild her and her family and get them back in the right direction. She then said that despite her exit from Teen Mom OG, she still has a lot of love for all of her former co-stars and wishes them well with their future endeavors.

Teen Mom OG Season 10 premieres on Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.