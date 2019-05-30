Devon Windsor Rocks White Swimsuit On Instagram To Introduce Her Own Brand Of Swimwear

Devon Windsor recently surprised her Instagram fans by announcing she is launching her own brand of swimwear. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in an elegant swimsuit that puts her flawless physique on full display, which is undoubtedly a great marketing technique for her upcoming collection.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old bombshell is featured on a white sandy beach as she rocks a white one-piece swimsuit that consists of a straight-cut, strapless upper part that sits right above her chest and hugs every curve in her body, helping accentuate her formidable figure. The piece also features very high-cut legs that come up to about Windsor’s waist, flaunting her legs for days along the way while highlighting her wide strong hips and lean thighs.

To complete the piece designed by the St. Louis native, the sophisticated swimsuit also features a pair of long sleeves that look like gloves that come up to her upper arms, aligning with the neckline of her suit and creating an interesting optical illusion. According to the official Instagram page for Devon Windsor Swim, this one-piece she is wearing is called the Aurora Full Piece and comes in different colors.

The model completed her beach look with a summer hat that is covering her eyes since Windsor is looking down in the picture.

Windsor is posing under a tropical straw roof hut as she leans against its main structure. She has on foot in the sand and the other against the wooden structure behind her as she takes her hand to her hat. Her blonde tresses cascade down from under the hair over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which Windsor shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 26,600 likes and over 270 comments within a few days of having been posted, at the time of this writing. The model’s fans on the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her gorgeous looks and to ask more details about her upcoming swimwear line.

One user, for example, asked whether her swimsuits would be affordable, to which Windsor replied in the affirmative.

“Awesome thank you, I love your style and can’t wait to see the collection,” the user responded, trailing it with a heart eyes emoji.

“Yes Devon so proud of you!!!!!” another one chimed in.

“Wooo! So excited it’s finally here! Congrats!!!” yet a third posted added.