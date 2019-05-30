JLo Rocks Nude Turtle Neck On Miami Date With ARod

Media scrutiny on Jennifer Lopez has intensified following her March engagement announcement: the “Dinero” singer is set to wed beau Alex Rodriguez. The 49-year-old was spotted with her fiancé in Miami on Wednesday, as The Daily Mail reported on May 29. The couple was photographed leaving Miami’s Green Streets Cafe.

JLo appeared to be turning heads. Her stylish outfit was on the casual side, but her turtleneck upped the ante for being both semi-sheer and bra-flashing. The star paired her cream-colored top with skinny jeans, white sneakers and a Valentino bag in gold-studded blues. As The Daily Mail reports, the World of Dance judge’s hoop earrings were personalized. Further glam came from Jen’s shades, manicured nails and the enormous diamond engagement ring that’s now a permanent fixture on her finger.

Alex cut a likewise stylish figure in contrasting charcoal grays and blacks. The pair did not appear to shy away from the cameras, but their appearance didn’t come with any waves or smiles. Given the media frenzy over this couple’s upcoming wedding, low-key body language is understandable.

Just yesterday, Lopez spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the wedding.

“It’s going good. I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow],” she said.

“There’s no rush. We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed,” the star added.

The mother of two did, however, admit to having her eye on wedding dresses and venues. For this multi-tasker, though, browsing what’s on offer only comes when she has the time.

“Most of the time, I’m working,” Jen said.

As a music megastar, actress, reality show judge, and entrepreneur, JLo comes as one of Hollywood’s busiest celebrities. Her Hustlers movie was filmed earlier this year, and the star recently announced her “It’s My Party” tour. That’s without factoring in Jen’s grueling workouts, family time with her twins, and promotional work. “It’s My Party” kicks off on June 7.

The Daily Mail reports that Jen’s Miami outing also involved a meetup with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Lopez met with Anthony to see their son Maximilian perform. The former couple are parents to 11-year-old Maximilian and his twin sister, Emme. The twins are often seen with Lopez and Rodriguez.

JLo’s wedding to Rodriguez will be her fourth. Fans wishing to see more of Jen and her man should follow the star’s Instagram, where she has 94.1 million followers.