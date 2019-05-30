R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Testify That He Flew In Underaged Girls For Sex

The case against R. Kelly is ramping up as witnesses and alleged victims testified before a federal grand jury on Wednesday. The shocking revelations include claims that the singer’s team arranged to fly underaged girls across state lines so that Kelly could indulge his sexual preferences.

According to TMZ, several witnesses appeared before the grand jury to speak about their experiences. They detailed the lengths that Kelly would go to in order to get what he wanted, even if it meant moving the women across state lines to join him for a tryst.

That isn’t all that Kelly’s alleged victims testified to. They also claim that the embattled singer’s team paid off witnesses in the 2008 trial concerning child pornography. During that trial, it was claimed that the R&B singer knew his sexual partner was 13-years-old but videotaped himself having sex with her anyway.

But the witness — Kelly’s goddaughter — remained silent during the trial and Kelly was eventually acquitted of all charges. A videotape of the event was submitted to the court, but the jury reportedly couldn’t determine who the individual in the tape was. Now, one of the witnesses claims that the family was paid off in the trial in order to not testify against the singer.

Witnesses also allege that Kelly and his team tried to alter the outcome of the 2008 trial by using intimidation and threats of bodily harm. Key witnesses were also reportedly sent on vacation during key trial dates so that they wouldn’t be around in order to speak out against Kelly. According to the testimony before the grand jury, it was the singer’s team who planned and paid for the travel arrangements.

Kelly’s new lawyer says that the singer isn’t going to be able to get a fair trial because of the intense public scrutiny surrounding the case.

Raed Shalabi, who is representing the singer in court, spoke with Chicago’s WGN about the case.

“I have a problem with Mr. Kelly not being able to get his side out and the court of public opinion being swayed by a production,” he said.

“People are out for his money,” he added. “He’s being extorted. Mr. Kelly is being railroaded. Have you ever seen a case where the prosecutor puts her phone in the middle of the room and says ‘Give me a call if you have a problem with this person?’ That’s being railroaded.”

While Kelly’s misdeeds have been whispered about for decades, it wasn’t until the airing of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly that renewed interest in the case hit the mainstream.