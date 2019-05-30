Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Surprise Guests Crash Billy And Victoria’s Commitment Ceremony

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that everything is not roses for Billy and Victoria’s upcoming commitment ceremony when surprise guests crash it.

While Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) chose to go with a commitment ceremony instead of yet another wedding, their families ends up being supportive of their non-traditional decisions this time around. Even Victor (Eric Braeden) throws his support to the couple, which is surprising considering Victor and Billy’s contentious past.

On the big day, everybody shows up to celebrate Victoria and Billy’s fresh beginning, and things are going beautifully. However, it doesn’t sound as if that will end up lasting throughout the entire event.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith, spoke about the quickly approaching storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

He said, “Everyone is in for quite a shock when some surprise guests crash the party. The mood becomes very tense as the uninvited persons take center stage.”

There are several possibilities for who the party crashers could be, and chief among them may be Victoria’s brother, Adam (Mark Grossman). It seems like Adam may have been left off the guest list since Victoria did her best to reach most of Adam’s demands, aside from helping him get custody of Christian. Victoria wants her newly returned from the dead brother out of Genoa City as soon as possible. Plus, considering Adam’s bad history with Billy, it makes sense that he wouldn’t be invited.

However, since there are multiple uninvited guests, it seems like this may be the perfect opportunity for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to show up in town. According to The Inquisitr, Hendrickson confirmed her return, but details like dates and her storyline are scarce. The actress is doing double duty at Y&R and also at ABC’s General Hospital, where she portrays DA Margaux Dawson.

This complication doesn’t bode well for Victoria’s special day. After the crazy year she’s had, Victoria really wants things to calm down and become predictable in her life — at least for a while. It doesn’t look like predictability is on the horizon for the eldest Newman daughter, though. Whatever interrupts her ceremony with Billy is sure to bring more turmoil into their lives, but hopefully, for Victoria and their children’s sake, Billy is able to continue holding things together and stay the man he’s become. If Billy slips back into old habits, it could spell doom for his new start with Victoria.