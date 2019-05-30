‘Jeopardy!’ Legends James Holzhauer And Ken Jennings Poke Fun At One Another On Twitter

The constant comparison between James Holzhauer And Ken Jennings sparked some jabs on Twitter.

Even if you’ve not been a regular viewer of the game show Jeopardy! in the past, chances are you’ve still heard the buzz about the record-breaking reigning champ James Holzhauer. The 34-year-old sports bettor from Las Vegas secured his 30th consecutive win on Wednesday night, bringing his incredible winnings total to $2,343,971. Considering that the vast majority of the games Holzhauer has played in have been complete runaways, it doesn’t look like his winning streak will be ending anytime soon. At the rate he’s going, he’s well on track to surpass the winning total of Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings. While the two have been pretty friendly to one another on social media thus far, the comparison may be starting to get them a little, according to Yahoo! News.

Ken Jennings is the former contestant, who for the past 15 years, has rightly been considered the true Jeopardy! legend. When he came on the show in 2004, he won 74 straight games. He secured $2,520,700 during his impressive streak. While Jennings has won far more actual games than Holzhauer, his precursor is not far away from catching up with him in terms of winnings.

In fact, Holzhauer just needs $196,729 to tie with Jennings.

Jennings addressed the fact that he is swiftly losing his title as the Jeopardy! legend on Good Morning America.

“You know what bothers me is when I hear people say, Jeopardy! James. I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no I’m that guy. You can’t put Jeopardy! in front of his name… I used to be the Jeopardy! guy!'”

Perhaps Holzhauer heard this comment because he tweeted at Jennings on Tuesday. He included a graphic depicting his steady increase in winnings. Annotations describe just how close he is to surpassing Jennings.

“This needs a @KenJennings overlay. Call it the bunny slope,” he wrote.

Jennings wasted no time in responding, posting his own tweet shortly after.

Loading...

“In fairness to the graphic designer, it’s really hard to fit such a long streak on this teeny Holzhauer-scale chart,” he jabbed back.

Despite these pointed responses, there’s probably a good chance this is simply friendly competition between the two trivia geniuses. After all, Jennings has been widely supportive of Holzhauer online, cheering him on through social media.

When Holzhauer’s streak first began, Jennings took to Twitter to compliment him for the confidence he exudes while playing the game, according to Newsweek.