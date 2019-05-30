Ashley Tisdale Rocks Tiny Sports Bra And Leggings, Flashes Abs After Workout

The paparazzi lens seemed sharply focused on Ashley Tisdale yesterday. As The Daily Mail reports on May 30, the High School Musical star was papped leaving the gym in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday. Looking every inch the Hollywood gym bunny, the 33-year-old took to the LA sunshine in a sporty, all-black outfit.

Ashley was spotted flashing her toned abs in a tiny black sports bra with matching leggings. The New Jersey-born star paired her look with sneakers and shades. Her right hand held a large bottle of SmartWater while her left clutched a phone and her car keys. The Daily Mail reports that Tisdale was spotted heading to Training Mate in Studio City, California earlier in the day. Looking similarly sporty for her Studio City outing, Ashley was photographed in a simple white tee with colorful lettering and what appeared to be the same leggings and sneakers.

Despite appearing to keep a low profile in the street, Ashley has been active on social media. Both her Twitter and Instagram have been busy promoting her new music, as her Symptoms album was released earlier this month. With no albums since her 2009 Guilty Pleasure record, interest in Tisdale’s return to music has spiked.

In January, Ashley spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her upcoming release.

“I was very overproduced in the last two albums that I’ve done. And this, I would say, is much more stripped-down,” she told the media outlet.

The star also spoke of her High School Musical past.

“I still see stuff about High School Musical trending and I’m like, ‘Why? It’s been so long,'” she said, laughing.

Once a teen icon, Ashley has largely shed her former image. Her Instagram comes with a grown-up feel, plenty of self-acceptance and a link to her entrepreneurial ventures. Ashley has her own cosmetics line. Illuminate Cosmetics is pink-packaged, cruelty-free and focused on “[illuminating],” per the company’s Instagram bio. This budding businesswoman may not have a brand on Kylie Jenner’s level, but she’s proving that going into cosmetics can be a success.

Loading...

Despite fame that peaked last decade, Tisdale remains a famous face. Her Instagram following sits at 11.1 million, and her account is followed by some major stars. Former High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens follows her. Likewise keeping tabs on Tisdale are Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale, Descendants‘ Dove Cameron, and music superstar Rita Ora.

While paparazzi snaps offer occasional sightings of Ashley, fans wishing for more regular updates should follow her Instagram.