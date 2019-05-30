‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, May 29: Flo Learns About Hope & Liam Ending Their Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), who were making out in bed. They got rid of their clothes and made love, per Soap Central. Afterward, they reflected on how it was like everything they remembered, yet also different. Wyatt asked Flo about Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) father, but Flo was reluctant to talk about him.

Wyatt’s phone beeped, per SheKnows Soaps. He picked up his phone and read the messages. He learned that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had decided to end their marriage. Flo was shocked and kept saying that they could not break up. She was visibly upset by the news, which concerned Wyatt. He felt that Flo was such a caring and honest person. He felt that she deserved her new life in Los Angeles.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had just kissed Hope. After she pushed him away, Thomas explained that he loved her even more for her selflessness. Hope corrected him by telling him that she would do anything for Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), but Liam is the only man she would ever love. Thomas looked upset that she had put him in his place.

Liam texted Wyatt and asked him if he could crash on his couch. He also told him about his situation with Hope. Just then, Brooke barged in and demanded that Liam take control of his marriage. She wanted him to fight for his love with Hope because they had already been through so much. Liam pointed out that he did not want to end the marriage — Hope did. He also mentioned that Thomas was manipulating the situation with Douglas. Brooke opined that Hope’s connection to Douglas would only grow deeper with time. He needed to act quickly if he wanted to save his marriage. Liam felt that their lives stopped when Beth died.

Liam went home to the cabin, where he told Hope that her mother had approached him at the office. Hope knew her mother’s feelings but stated that they needed to put the children first. Liam told her that he loved her and he knew that she loved him too. He did not understand why they could not have their marriage and still be there for all the children involved. Hope looked at an ultrasound photo and said that their lives would have been very different if Beth had survived. Hope and Liam embraced each other and cried.

