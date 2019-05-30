Duchess Meghan Has A Spanish Lookalike, And Social Media Is Going Crazy

They say everyone has a twin, or at least someone who bears a striking similarity to them, and it seems that’s true of Duchess Meghan Markle, too. Her “twin” is also famous in her own political circles in Spain.

Australian blog Now To Love introduced its readers to Spanish politician, Begoña Villacís, who, like the Duchess of Sussex, just had a baby. Villacís’s new addition is a little girl named Ines. Alex Lilly says that people had made note of the similarities between the two women, but when Villacís, who is a lawyer, showed up at the polls to cast a vote for herself for mayor of Madrid, she really got some attention.

“As she placed her vote in the Spanish capital, onlookers quickly noticed that Begoña Villacís who was running for Mayor of Madrid for the Spanish Ciudadanos (Citizens) Party, looked remarkably like Duchess Meghan.”

Villacís was wearing a white trench dress, similar to the sleeveless model worn by Duchess Meghan (who also speaks Spanish) when Markle introduced baby Archie Harrison to the world. Villacís wore her long, dark hair down in a similar way to the Duchess’s, so even those who know her might have done a double take as Villacís walked in smiling, pushing baby Ines in her pram.

Spanish Politician Begona Villacis Shocking Resemblance To Meghan Markle Has Royal Fans In Awe https://t.co/5WqH6K2hzf #accessonline via @accessonline — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) May 29, 2019

Begoña Villacís and Meghan Markle have attractive visages, and both have just had a baby, but the similarities continue down to other milestones in their lives. Villacís and her husband, Antonio Suarez-Valdes, share a wedding anniversary with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their daughter Ines was born just days after royal baby Archie Harrison.

The Spanish politician, who is now the mother of three, has joked about the similarities on social media, saying that she’s happy to stay in Madrid.

“Between Buckingham Palace and the City Hall, I am sorry but I am going to stay in Madrid.”

She has said that on more than one occasion, she has been stopped on the street by people asking if she is Duchess Meghan.

“People always stop me in the street to ask me if I am Meghan. It can be very funny sometimes. My daughters tease me about it a lot.”

???? El parecido entre Meghan Markle y Begoña Villacís va más allá de sus facciones. ¿Qué te parecen sus looks posparto? ¿Han acertado? https://t.co/xckuOTxI88 — CADENA 100 (@CADENA100) May 20, 2019

On Twitter, comments abound about how similar the two women look, with posters saying that for a second, they thought Villacís was Markle. While many people find the comparison amazing, others think it’s odd, wondering if the Spanish politician is trying to copy the Duchess of Sussex in order to garner more press attention.