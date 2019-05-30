‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lucas Scrambles For Advice, While Julian Asks For Sam’s Help

Lucas is scared that Shiloh will find out about baby Wiley.

Lucas is running scared on ABC’s General Hospital. He has every right to be concerned after he found out who Wiley’s birth parents are at the Nurses Ball last week. While Brad was well aware that Willow Tait was their son’s birth mother, he had no idea that Shiloh, the leader of Dawn of Day, is the father. Of course, he hasn’t told Lucas the whole truth that the baby they are raising isn’t even Willow and Shiloh’s anyway. What a web that is being woven, and Brad is about to get even more entangled than he already is.

On Thursday’s General Hospital, Lucas will meet with lawyer Alexis Davis to get her advice on what to do about Shiloh, who didn’t know that Willow was pregnant at the time she fled the cult. He is worried that Shiloh will be able to snatch the baby out of their lives. However, it will all come out in the end that he really doesn’t have rights because Wiley is Michael’s son, not his. Julian is also involved, and according to SheKnows Soaps, he will be enlisting Sam to help Lucas out.

Julian is very worried that the truth will come out on what Brad did, which would destroy his son’s life. He will do anything in his power to keep that from happening. In fact, General Hospital spoilers tease that he will go to great lengths to protect his family. Will he get himself into more trouble?

Lucas knows something's up with Brad and that Julian probably knows about it. Can he get answers out of his father?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @WilliamdeVry1 pic.twitter.com/bD5gyhrlP4 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 9, 2019

Now that Sam has been on the inside of Dawn of Day and knows how Shiloh works, Julian may think that she could help him figure something out to keep Shiloh from finding out about the baby. Unfortunately, the DOD leader now knows that Willow had his child. Despite her telling him that she had a miscarriage, he doesn’t believe her and is intent on finding out the truth.

That puts Wiley in danger, but Brad, Lucas, Michael, and Willow had all vowed at the Nurses Ball to keep the baby safe from Shiloh. Now Julian will do the same as he hopes that Sam can help out with that. More spoilers say that Jason will also be on board to make sure nothing happens to Wiley. It doesn’t say whether this is before or after he finds out that Michael is the real father. It’s more than likely that Jason will be helping Willow out by keeping Shiloh out of Wiley’s life.

There are rumors swirling that Shiloh may just kidnap Wiley soon, and Brad will be forced to tell everyone the truth. Whether that is true or not, General Hospital viewers will just have to watch to see how this all unfolds.