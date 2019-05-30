Christina Aguilera Was Scared To Tour After Having Her Son

After having children, Christina Aguilera admitted that she didn’t know how to balance her music career with her personal life. Music News reports that the “Fighter” hitmaker was unhappy when she was a judge on The Voice but stayed for six seasons because she was nervous and didn’t know how to handle her career.

In 2011, Xtina joined the first season of the NBC talent show and left in 2016.

When speaking to Galore Magazine, she admitted she stayed on the show because she was scared she wouldn’t be able to mother her son and have a music career.

“[I was] so unhappy there [and I’m looking forward to] getting back to my roots at what I do my best; my artistry, doing what I love to do, creating, and having a purpose and meaning,” she expressed.

“My son is 11 now and I had not ventured back on tour because I was so scared of it. I was like, ‘How do I juggle this? How do I do this?'”

“The ‘Dirrty’ singer is engaged to musician Matthew Rutler and together they have daughter Summer, four. She’s also mum to son Max, 11, from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman,” Music News noted.

Christina’s last tour before having children was her “Back To Basics Tour,” which started in 2006 and ended in 2008. Her first tour since having children was “The Liberation Tour,” which she embarked on last year.

Later this year, The Inquisitr revealed that the “Ain’t No Other Man” entertainer would be embarking on her first international tour across Europe, her first in 13 years.

On May 31, she will start her first ever Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater. Titled “The Xperience,” she is set to perform 16 shows until October. The first leg will end on June 16 and the second leg will commence on September 20.

She explained that she’s excited to embark on the new Vegas chapter in her life because it means she won’t be too far away from her kids for a long period of time.

