Australian Model Bridget Malcolm Posts Sexy Swimsuit Snap In Response To Fan Requests

Bridget Malcolm is one of the internet’s favorite models to come from Australia and she has racked up a large following on her social media accounts. Often posting swimsuit snaps as she poses next to the picturesque scenery of Australia, Bridget is known for her sexy — yet tasteful — photos that have fans calling her a “beach goddess” and a “sea angel.”

This week, the 26-year-old model decided to indulge her followers with a stunning swimsuit snap with the turquoise sea as her backdrop. Bridget poses on a black rock protruding from the white sand beach in a cut-out one piece that hugs her chiseled figure and puts her long legs, abdomen, and arms on display.

The suit is multicolored and multipatterned, mixing a variety of different hues and designs to give it a unique vibe. Tied at the hips and waist with strings, the cutouts at the model’s belly reveal long stretches of flawless skin and provide just a tiny glimpse of the spot where her rib cage meets her chest.

The Victoria’s Secret model wears her blonde, wavy hair loose around her shoulders as she holds back the strands falling in front of her face with one hand. She looks towards the sand as she bends one knee for the shot, giving the image a more natural and spontaneous feel.

In the image’s caption, the model acknowledges her almost 350,000 followers by thanking them for giving her ideas for her Instagram posts and promising that she will start incorporating them. She then adds that the pose on the beach was in response to fan requests.

Bridget’s adoring fans left her an array of comments complimenting her on her photo and swimsuit and expressing how much they loved her with various emoji, including heart, lips, fire, smiley, and heart-eyed emoji.

One Instagram user commented, “Beautiful gorgeous sexy stunning perfection!!!!!,” while another wrote, “Looking beautiful and happy.”

In April of this year, the model opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphic disorder and how the disease forced her into recovery because she thought she was going to die, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Bridget revealed that although she chose to go into recovery, she did not choose the disorder, nor was she under the illusion that she could change it, adding that she knows she will have it for life. However, the model made it clear that she gets to choose how she feels about herself and how she moves forward with her life.

“But what does change how you let it affect you and affect your life,” Bridget said. “So I chose every day to not look in the mirror and not hate myself.”