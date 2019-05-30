Wilmer Valderrama Spotted With Model Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama is best known for his six-year relationship with Disney star turned pop star Demi Lovato. However, it seems that he has a new relationship brewing. As E! Online reports, Valderrama has been spending a lot of time lately with 28-year-old model Amanda Pacheco, who is 11 years his junior.

It’s not just one chance outing — the two have been spotted together several times over the past few weeks in Los Angeles. They’ve done everything from hitting the stores together for a shopping trip to dining together at a restaurant. A source shared a bit about the budding relationship with E! News.

“Wilmer always opens the door for Amanda and pays the bill. He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of. Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling.”

Valderrama is no stranger to relationships in the public eye. In addition to pop star Demi Lovato, he has dated quite a few celebrities, including Mandy Moore, Mischa Barton, Lindsay Lohan, and Minka Kelly. The actor has been in the spotlight for decades now, ever since getting his big break on the popular sitcom That ’70s Show back in 1998.

Valderrama and Pacheco haven’t explicitly confirmed their relationship yet, but they’ve been spotted together quite a bit.

Pacheco definitely isn’t as well known as many of Valderrama’s previous partners. However, it seems she’s quite an interesting woman. Though she primarily works a model, Pacheco is also a certified divemaster, according to her Instagram bio.

She’s also very philanthropic, and due to her personal experiences with her mother suffering from the disease, has done a lot to try to raise awareness for ovarian cancer. And, she’s a sports fan — something she can share with Valderrama. However, while Valderrama is often spotted at Los Angeles Lakers games, Pacheco is more of a baseball girl and even had a custom jersey made to support her team, the San Francisco Giants.

Given what an intense on-again, off-again relationship Valderrama had with Demi Lovato, many fans are constantly speculating about whether the two will get back together again. Demi Lovato herself even weighed in back in her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

“You don’t share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart and vice versa. I’m pretty sure I am not going to meet anybody that compares to him, but I’m trying to keep an open heart and an open mind when it comes to that.”

Lovato herself has been focused on her health and just enjoying the single life for now, but it seems Valderrama may have moved on for good.