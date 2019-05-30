Gal Gadot Shows Off ‘Wonder Woman’ Body In White Bra And Workout Tank

She’s known for being a muscle machine. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot was spotted leaving an early morning pilates class in Beverly Hills, California. As The Daily Mail reports on May 30, the actress was fresh from a workout as she was photographed in the street.

The 34-year-old appeared appropriately clad for her sweat session in a simple black workout outfit. The star was snapped in a loose-fitting black tank with “No Matter How You Rise” printed across the front. The white lettering matched hints of a white sports bra underneath. Likewise loose-fitting were Gal’s black cropped sweatpants – the lowers came elasticated at the lower calf. Simple black shades and sneakers completed her look.

The Daily Mail further reports the actress wearing a zip-up hoodie for a post-workout errand run. In her typical, low-key style, Gal wore no makeup. Her dark hair was scraped back into a knotted bun.

Arrow-toting, stunt-pulling, and donning metallic armor is how this mother of two is typically pictured. The Israeli’s ground-breaking superhero role in 2017’s Wonder Woman turned her into an international phenomenon overnight. While the former Miss Israel featured in the Fast & Furious franchise, it was her Diana Prince role in Wonder Woman that really put her on the map. For many fans, Gal’s 2016 appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was just the buildup. Her standalone movie was the game-changer.

With global interest on just how she achieved her ripped physique for Wonder Woman, Glamour interviewed the actress in the run-up to the movie’s release.

“I like to do kickboxing, and music has a lot of influence. I like crazy, I can literally go crazy boxing listening to The Matrix soundtrack – random I know, but it gets me into the mood!” she told the magazine.

This Hollywood face comes with a hardcore base, though. Gal served two years in her native Israel’s military – service for women is mandatory in Israel. For Gal, her years as a soldier helped shaped her ability to train, alongside giving her a sense of purpose, as she told Glamour.

“I don’t know how it affected me, but I think it gave me a lot of discipline and being able to give back to the country that you live in and doing something for society. After I was done with it I was happy,” Gadot said.

Gal is set to reprise her Diana Prince role in Wonder Woman 1984 which will hit theaters in June. Fans wishing to see more of Gal should follow her Instagram.