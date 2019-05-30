Instagram Model Devin Brugman Busts Out Of Low-Cut Swimsuit In Beach Snap

Instagram model Devin Brugman holds nothing back when it comes to modeling every style of swimsuit out there. The Los Angeles-based model and entrepreneur delights her 1.3 million followers almost daily with revealing swimsuit and bikini snaps that show off her enviable figure and busty assets.

The model’s most recent post doesn’t disappoint as she hangs out on a beach, posing in front of the turquoise-blue waters of L.A. Devin dons a black one-piece suit that plunges low towards her belly, leaving much of her chest exposed. Famous for her voluptuous chest, Devin once again puts it on display. The leg holes of the suit rise high on her hips, giving the perfect shot of her sculpted, bronzed legs.

The co-creator of swimwear brand Monday Swimwear completed her beach ensemble with her rich, brown hair pulled up into a clip behind her head and a pair of stylish black sunglasses. Devin shoots a coy look towards the sand as she gently touches her sunglasses with one hand.

In the caption of the photo, the model noted that the swimsuit is called The Aruba One Piece, followed by a hashtag of her swimwear brand. Fans eager to copy the model’s latest look can head to the Monday Swimwear website to shop for the sexy one-piece.

Among the comments filled with heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji were several messages for the model from avid fans, expressing how much they loved her and how beautiful she is.

One follower complimented the model, “you make a simple black swimsuit look amazing,” while another commented, “Devin, even your shadow is awesome.”

Yet another adoring fan chimed in with, “You’re gorgeous also in a bikini but I think this one piece swimwear fits on you like no other pieces!!”

Devin launched her swimwear line in 2014 alongside friend and business partner Natasha Oakley, according to Heightline. The two models decided to launch their own brand after gaining an overwhelming amount of likes, shares, and followers in response to their Instagram posts.

In their work, Devin and Natasha have designed swimwear for other brands, including BikBok, Wildfox, Misguided UK, and Guess, while also partnering with bikini designers Beach Riot, Vix Swimwear, and Tory Burch.

The successful brand was even listed as one of the top seven swimwear brands by tabloid The London Evening Standard.

When Devin isn’t working on Monday Swimwear, she enjoys lounging on the beach, working out, and staying healthy and fashionable.