Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Soaks Up The Sun In Skin-Revealing, Pink Velvet Bikini

Frida Aasen, best known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018, frequently takes to popular social media site Instagram to share photos from her modeling shoots with her almost 500,000 followers. She also likes to get her fans’ pulses racing with snaps of her modeling bikinis.

The 24-year-old Norwegian model’s most recent Instagram snap features her in a tiny bikini as she hangs out on the porch of her home. Frida strikes a pose while leaning up against a white pillar, stretching one arm behind her head and jutting her hip to the side. She has one leg slightly bent inward toward the other, showing off her long legs.

The swimsuit in question is a pink, string, velvet two-piece that leaves a bit of her modest cleavage exposed and is tied in bows at her hips. The bikini leaves much of the model’s body bare, allowing her followers the perfect glimpse of her long, flat abdomen and flawless skin. Frida wears her hair slicked back into a ponytail, revealing her darker hair underneath the blonde over layers as she stares unsmiling at the camera with pink, pouty lips.

The model captioned the sexy photo with a single sun emoji, letting the image speak for itself. Her followers loved the recent bikini photo, with one fan calling her a “dream come true” and another telling other users to hide their kids and wives.

An Instagram user commented, “What a fabulous figure u have.”

“Dayummm body goals!” another wrote followed by an array of emoji, including heart-eyed, fire, smiling, and crying emoji.

This week, Frida posted yet another bikini photo, this time as she’s lounging poolside. In yet another snap that she captioned with a sun emoji, the blonde bombshell strikes a pose that has her followers going crazy in the comment section.

The model poses in front of a large pool in a light-gold string bikini that contrasts nicely with her bronzed skin. She wears an oversized beach shirt tied in a knot over the suit. The shirt matches the gold of the bikini, also bringing in shades of red, white, black, and brown in solid stripes.

Loading...

The model completed the look with her hair cascading down across her shoulders and several accessories that included cool shades, a necklace, a gold bangle, and large hoop earrings.

Among the comments gushing about how beautiful the model looks, one follower wrote, “You are of a unique beauty, your angelic face makes my heart joyful, I love you.”