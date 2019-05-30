Can Kate Middleton Keep Her Royal Title In The Event Of A Divorce From Prince William?

In the event of a divorce from her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, might find herself in the same position as her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, in regards to keeping her royal title.

While there is no speculation that the parents of three are on the road to divorce, there are certain rules put in place by Queen Elizabeth herself that would change Middleton’s title in the chance that she and her husband someday split.

Daily Express reported although the royal titles are an outdated formality, they are used as a way to distinguish rank in nobility amongst family members.

Therefore, if Kate Middleton finds herself in the unfortunate circumstance of having to divorce the father of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, her title would automatically change. Middleton would be called Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, instead of her current title of Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge.

Daily Express noted that upon her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, Lady Diana Spencer was automatically given the royal title of Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales. After Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles in 1996, Queen Elizabeth changed the law regarding titles within the royal family. She decreed that women who marry into the royal family would lose their HRH (Her Royal Highness) title upon divorce.

Her official royal title was one thing that Princess Diana fought to keep as her divorce from Prince Charles was in its final stages.

However, The Daily Mirror reported that Princess Diana was stripped of her title of Her Royal Highness, and instead became known as Diana, Princess of Wales. The late princess was instead awarded a £17 million lump sum payment from the royal family (equivalent to over $21 million in American currency) as part of her divorce from Prince Charles and £350,000 a year ($441,000) to run her private office.

She was able to keep her apartments at Kensington Palace and was allowed to share custody of sons Princes William and Harry with Prince Charles.

Sarah Ferguson was also stripped of her title when she divorced Prince Andrew, the brother of Prince Charles. Ferguson was given the title of Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of York upon marrying into the royal family and upon the finalization of the couple’s divorce became Sarah, Duchess of York.

Daily Express also noted another circumstance that could happen to the royal couple, albeit an unhappy one. If Prince William was to pass away before being given the title of King of England, Middleton would remain HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge. But, if they ascend to the throne together, Middleton would be known as Dowager Queen.

In any event, the couple appears to be quite happy as they parent their young family and immerse themselves in charity work, including their Heads Together campaign to shine a light on mental illness as well as other charities that benefit children and families.