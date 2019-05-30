Can Kate Middleton Keep Her Royal Title In The Event Of A Divorce From Prince William?

In the event of a divorce from her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, might find herself in the same position as her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, in regards to keeping her royal title.
While there is no speculation that the parents of three are on the road to divorce, there are certain rules put in place by Queen Elizabeth herself that would change Middleton’s title in the chance that she and her husband someday split.
Daily Express reported although the royal titles are an outdated formality, they are used as a way to distinguish rank in nobility amongst family members.
Therefore, if Kate Middleton finds herself in the unfortunate circumstance of having to divorce the father of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, her title would automatically change. Middleton would be called Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, instead of her current title of Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge.
Daily Express noted that upon her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, Lady Diana Spencer was automatically given the royal title of Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales. After Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles in 1996, Queen Elizabeth changed the law regarding titles within the royal family. She decreed that women who marry into the royal family would lose their HRH (Her Royal Highness) title upon divorce.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a way of recognising and rewarding public service. At today’s Garden Party The Duke and Duchess met Kerry Irving and his assistance dog Max. In 2006, Kerry’s car was hit by a truck, leaving him housebound with chronic neck and back pain. Kerry still suffers with the pain from his back injury, but he credits Max with helping him to get his life back on track. Kerry has since retrained as a locksmith and Max is always with him. Kerry and his wife Angela have held dog walks to give other people the chance to spend time with Max, and helped raise money for local rehoming centre, @EdenAnimalRescue.
Her official royal title was one thing that Princess Diana fought to keep as her divorce from Prince Charles was in its final stages.
However, The Daily Mirror reported that Princess Diana was stripped of her title of Her Royal Highness, and instead became known as Diana, Princess of Wales. The late princess was instead awarded a £17 million lump sum payment from the royal family (equivalent to over $21 million in American currency) as part of her divorce from Prince Charles and £350,000 a year ($441,000) to run her private office.
She was able to keep her apartments at Kensington Palace and was allowed to share custody of sons Princes William and Harry with Prince Charles.
In Anglesey The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met up with the Menai Bridge @Scouts to explore Newborough Beach's wildlife habitat, and hear more about the importance of the nesting bird colonies on neighbouring Llanddwyn Island. The Duchess previously volunteered with the Scouts during her time in Anglesey, and during the visit heard how the Scouts are working closely with local organisations and schools to protect the region’s natural habitat. The Duke and Duchess then joined pupils from local primary schools for a beach clean, organised by the Isle of Anglesey County Council and marine conservation group @SurfersAgainstSewage. Anglesey became the first county in the UK to be awarded Plastic Free Communities status by the group, in recognition of its fantastic work to reduce the impact of single-use plastic on the environment through its the ‘Plastic Free Anglesey’ campaign. ????PA / Kensington Palace
Sarah Ferguson was also stripped of her title when she divorced Prince Andrew, the brother of Prince Charles. Ferguson was given the title of Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of York upon marrying into the royal family and upon the finalization of the couple’s divorce became Sarah, Duchess of York.
Daily Express also noted another circumstance that could happen to the royal couple, albeit an unhappy one. If Prince William was to pass away before being given the title of King of England, Middleton would remain HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge. But, if they ascend to the throne together, Middleton would be known as Dowager Queen.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
In any event, the couple appears to be quite happy as they parent their young family and immerse themselves in charity work, including their Heads Together campaign to shine a light on mental illness as well as other charities that benefit children and families.