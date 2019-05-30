Cher Says She Wants President Trump To Be Impeached And Sexually Assaulted In Prison In Controversial Tweet

Singer Cher took to social media site Twitter on Wednesday to express her views on President Donald Trump. In a controversial tweet that she deleted shortly after posting, the 73-year-old Burlesque actress expressed her desire to see the president impeached and locked up in prison, reported The Daily Mail.

Cher’s tweet came after special counsel Robert Mueller announced that his office would not be charging the president as it was “not an option.” Mueller added that the investigation into the alleged collusion with Russian officials was never aiming to charge Trump and that they would have said so if there was confidence that the president did not commit a crime.

The singer expressed her outrage at this conclusion in her emoji-ridden tweet written in almost all caps, where she went so far as to reveal that she wants to see the president locked up and to become the “toy” of “Boy Big Bubba.”

In the now-deleted tweet, Cher wrote, “Been Giving IMPEACHMENT MUCH Thought Throughout The Day,& I Would *love* 2 See trump Impeached,Brought 2 Trial, *locked* Up In *prison* & Toy Boy Big Bubba!! My Delight In Seeing trump Run Out Of Town On a Rail, Is More Likely *heart* over *brain*. I WANT WHAT’S BEST 4 DEMOCRATS AND DEMOCRACY.”

This is Not Apology,It’s a Cher ‘wtf Moment’.Dont Usually Delete My Twts,But Sometimes I Need 2 Check Myself.What I Thought Of As Stupid Joke”On Paper”,Went 2 Far.Think trump Belongs In Jail,but Big Bubba Joke Was Wrong.If I Twt,I Have a Responsibility.

THERES IS A LINE NOT 2 ❌ — Cher (@cher) May 30, 2019

Several hours after posting the tweet, Cher deleted it and wrote a follow-up tweet in which she made it clear that she was not apologizing for posting her strongly worded message, but that she realized that what she considered a “stupid joke” had gone too far.

This is not the first time the “I Got You Babe” singer has lashed out at the current president of the United States on social media. Previous tweets have even led to Trump responding and clapping back at the singer.

Trump Paid Over $1 Million in Labor Settlement, Documents Reveal .

Trump never met an immigrant he didn’t like …as Long as they were working for him https://t.co/mVIADcbqHG — Cher (@cher) May 30, 2019

This past March, Cher wrote a tweet in which she called the president a liar and claimed that he was up to his neck in corruption.

Other insults that Cher has fired at Trump over the past few years include those where she called him “dumb as a mentally challenged fence post” and declaring that he had a lizard brain.

In November of 2012, the Oscar-winning actress accused Trump of wearing a rug on his head. Trump fired back at Cher’s insult, writing that he didn’t wear a rug and that his hair was authentically his own, before writing that he promised not to talk about the singer’s massive plastic surgeries that “didn’t work.”

As she is a frequent Twitter user, the most recent comments about President Trump are most likely not the last we’ll hear from the Goddess of Pop.