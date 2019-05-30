Kate Gosselin Shares Sweet Photos From Her Twin Daughters Mady & Cara’s High School Graduation

The 'Kate Plus Date' star celebrates her twin daughters' milestone.

Kate Gosselin is celebrating the high school graduation of her two oldest kids, daughters Mady and Cara. The Kate Plus Date star posted to Instagram to share two photos of her twins on their big day.

In one photo, Kate poses with Mady and Cara following the graduation ceremony at their private Pennsylvania school. The Gosselin twins are wearing white graduation dresses and holding red roses and their diplomas in the sweet snap. A second photo shows Mady and Cara each with a personalized graduation cake— vanilla for Cara and chocolate for Mady.

In the caption to the photos, Kate Gosselin wrote that she is “beaming with pride” over her daughters’ accomplishments and that they will both be heading off to college in the fall.

“These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up!” Kate wrote.

Many fans who watched the Gosselin twins grow up on the family’s TLC reality show, Jon and Kate Plus 8, posted comments to Kate’s post. Several fans credited Kate Gosselin for raising “amazing children” as a single mom following her divorce from Jon Gosselin in 2009.

“You did that mama,” one fan wrote to Kate. “You shielded them through hurt and loved them through growth.”

But some fans addressed the elephant in the room: the Gosselin girls’ estranged father, Jon.

“I hope Jon was there,” one commenter wrote. “Or did you keep him from that as well?”

Jon Gosselin has not posted publicly about his daughters’ high school graduation. The Pennsylvania based DJ—who currently has custody of two of the former couple’s eight kids— has been vocal about the fact that he is estranged from Mady and Cara.

Last fall, Jon Gosselin told Us Weekly that he won’t force his kids to have a relationship with him, but he also wants them to know that he’d like to communicate with them and that he is always there if they need him.

“It wouldn’t have to be all lovey-dovey,” Jon said in December. “Just like, ‘How you guys doing? Where are you going to college?’ Maybe call me for advice. …With Madelyn and Cara, because when I think back, like, I was part of their life a little, and then all of a sudden there was nothing.”

While there is no sign that Jon Gosselin attended his daughters’ graduation ceremony, at least some of the twins’ sextuplet siblings did. Mady Gosselin shared a sweet photo of herself posing with her 15-year-old brothers Aaden and Joel on her graduation day, calling the younger siblings her “biggest supporters.”

As for Mady and Cara’s future, reality TV is on the menu as they get set to join their mom on the spinoff reality show Kate Plus Date. Kate Gosselin also said she won’t worry about Mady and Cara when they head to college this fall because they are both such good girls. Kate described her daughters as self-driven and said they have many goals and dreams, per E! News.

Kate Plus Date premieres June 10 on TLC.