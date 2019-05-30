Kim Petras Releases Racy New Single ‘Do Me’ For The Bedroom

After releasing the euphoric anthem “Sweet Spot” a few weeks ago, which The Inquisitr reported, Kim Petras has provided her fans with another pop banger, “Do Me,” which sees the star more racy than ever.

“The bedroom banger hears Kim unapologetically take control of her sexuality, pairing 80s power synths and her signature lung-busting choruses with a slick, urban flow,” her official press release states.

The single is available worldwide on all platforms.

In two weeks, Petras will embark on her first ever headline tour, which is set to go across North America and Europe.

“It has been a long journey to getting to my first tour, and selling it out immediately was really sick. It’s the first time I really get to do what I want. I get to actually dress up my stage, make it what I want to make it. It’s really cool. I’m doing a bunch of intros and interludes, building a legit show. I want it to be perfect,” she told Interview Magazine.

With over 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners currently, it looks like Petras is set to increase those numbers with this new song. The last time we reported her monthly listeners, she had 2.3 million, which proves she is on the rise.

Petras announced a European tour titled “Broken” that ties in with her huge Reading and Leeds Festival slot. At the end of August, she plans to visit London, U.K., and Paris, France, while also playing Amsterdam, Netherlands, along with Berlin and Cologne, Germany in September. The demand was so high, her press release states that she had to upgrade the venues for more fans to be able to see her show. The European “Broken Tour” follows her sold-out U.S. headline shows that she will embark on in June this year.

She is no stranger to the stage as she has previously supported Troye Sivan on his “Bloom Tour” as well as opening for Rita Ora on her “Phoenix World Tour.”

So far, Petras has released two EPs under her current label BunHead — Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1. and Turn Off the Light, Vol. 2. She has collaborated with a number of established acts throughout her career, including Sophie, Cheat Codes, and Charli XCX.

Her singles “I Don’t Want It All” and “Heart To Break” both charted on the U.S. Dance Club chart, while “Feeling of Feeling” with Cheat Codes and “1, 2, 3 Dayz Up” featuring Sophie peaked within the top 40 on the U.S. Dance/Electronic chart.

Despite being considered a rising star still, Kim has gained herself a very loyal following already. The “If U Think About Me” songstress has over 247,000 followers on Instagram and over 88,000 on Twitter.