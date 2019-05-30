John Legend’s Stunning Reaction To Adam Levine’s Abrupt ‘Voice’ Exit

John Legend had a stunning reaction to musician pal Adam Levine exiting The Voice after 16 seasons as a coach of the NBC reality competition singing series and one of the show’s two remaining original cast members.

Despite being confirmed as a coach for the show’s upcoming 17th season, Levine chose to exit the series. People Magazine reported that the Maroon 5 frontman is supposedly unhappy with the format change the show has undergone. The publication noted that the tipping point was his unhappiness with the series’ new Live Cross Battles, where two coaches went head-to-head in a “live schoolyard pick” and selected one artist from their team to go up against another team’s artist.

In the battle, each artist performed an individual song, and their fate was decided by a viewer vote.

It was also reported by People that the idea of moving on from the NBC series was something Levine had been entertaining for some time.

Legend reacted to Levine’s exit, almost one week after it occurred, during an appearance at Sesame Street Workshop’s 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala in New York City. The EGOT winner was approached by Entertainment Tonight for a statement regarding his castmate’s departure.

“Yeah, we’re sad to see him go. We are very sad, and he’s been a part of the show since the beginning, 16 seasons,” said the “All of Me” singer and songwriter. “He’s been so important to the show even existing, so we’re all going to miss him.”

Legend scored his first win during his first season of the series with singer Maelyn Jarmon.

Taking Levine’s place will be Gwen Stefani, a former judge of The Voice for Seasons 7, 9, and 12.

“I think Blake [Shelton] is pretty happy about it,” Legend was quoted as saying of the former No Doubt lead singer’s return to the show’s iconic big red chair.

Stefani will coach the 17th season of the show alongside Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and her longtime beau Blake Shelton, whom she met on the series.

Levine’s official statement regarding his departure came via social media.

He posted to Instagram a lengthy missive which detailed the reason for his departure, noting it was time to move on from his work on the series. Levine also spoke with love and respect toward everyone that has been involved with The Voice from its first show through today.

Levine noted that his relationship with “frenemy” Blake Shelton was “one for the books” and called him “his brother for life.” In his statement, he also asked Clarkson and Legend to “take care of the cowboy” for him.

The Voice Season 17 will air on NBC this fall.