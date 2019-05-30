Little Mix Announces New Single With Sultry Artwork In Swimwear

Yesterday, Little Mix announced via their Twitter account that they are returning next month with a brand new single, “Bounce Back.”

“Our new single #BOUNCEBACK is coming on June 14th!! #SteadyAreYouReady,” they revealed to their 11.8 million followers.

With the announcement, they also revealed the artwork, which is very sultry and pink. There seems to be a beach theme due to the blow-up palm tree and floats which they are sitting on. Jesy Nelson is the only one not sat on a blow-up float but is instead on a deck chair.

None of the members are facing the camera, the illusion is that they are sitting and looking forward, relaxed on an exotic holiday. Leigh-Anne Pinnock is showing off her shape by lying down in a bikini while wearing heels. Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards both appear to be in swimwear, too. The back of the chair along with her long hair covers Nelson’s garment.

On their official Instagram account, they have uploaded a mini teaser of what the song will sound like. As always, it seems like they will be delivering another girl power anthem.

The release date just happens to be on Jesy’s birthday as the “Woman Like Me” hitmaker will turn 28-years-old.

With no surprise, their “mixers” went wild as soon as the news broke and expressed how excited they were in the comments section of their Instagram account.

“OMG IT COMES OUT THE SAME DAY I FINISH MY EXAMS!! WHAT A GREAT WAY TO END THEM!!” an ecstatic fan wrote.

“I am so excited for this new journey! Let’s make #bounceback trending guys!!! Can not wait to hear and see the new ERA,” another loyal user mentioned.

“Drop the music video at the same time challenge,” a fan page demanded.

Within 16 hours of uploading, the single artwork has achieved over 386,000 likes on their Instagram account and over 11,500 re-tweets on Twitter.

Little Mix has cemented themselves as one of the most successful girl bands to come out of the U.K. Their fourth studio album, Glory Days, was named the most successful album this decade, which The Inquisitr reported.

Since winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, Little Mix has released five studio albums that have all entered the top five in the U.K. album charts. Their album Glory Days became their first No. 1 album and sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone. They’ve achieved four No. 1 singles and had a total of 13 going in the top 10.

This year, they won their second BRIT Award for “Woman Like Me” in the category for Best British Video.