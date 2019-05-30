Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Asks Marlena To Hypnotize Him

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 30 reveal that there will be a lot of issues to resolve in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) ask his therapist, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) to hypnotize him again in hopes of remembering something new about the night of the cabin fire.

As many fans will remember, Ben has been widely blamed for starting the fire at the cabin that nearly killed his now-girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

However, Ben has been starting to suspect someone else may have started the fire. Last week, Ben walked in on Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) seemingly getting ready to torch her former boyfriend Tripp Dalton’s (Lucas Adams) clothes out of spite and revenge.

Tripp crushed Claire when he called off their romance after finding out that she was the one who had set up Haley Chen (Thia Megia) and offered proof that her marriage to Tripp was fake, eventually leading to the order that she be deported back to China.

Now, Ben wants to see if he can remember anything else about that night, or Claire while he’s being hypnotized by Marlena.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Tripp find himself in a tight spot with Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). However, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will be there to help Tripp escape the clutches of the newly elected mayor of Salem, who is trying to prove that Tripp is out to help Haley and JJ (Casey Moss) escape police custody and flea to Canada where they’ll keep Haley from being deported.

However, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will reportedly come to Jack’s aid when it comes to his encounter with Jennifer.

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will make an emotional plea to Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) for some help when it comes to Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) current health crisis.

Viewers have been watching as Will’s brain tumor has progressed and gotten worse. Although it is currently non-cancerous, it is pressing on his brain and causing him to act out in ways that he normally would not, which has included lashing out at his friends and family members without realizing he’s being harsh.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.