AEW News: WWE Alumnus Gets Pulled From Tag Team Match At Company’s Next Event

Not long after his match against Adam “Hangman” Page was removed from the card of All Elite Wrestling’s first-ever show, Double or Nothing, reports suggest that PAC — formerly known as Neville in WWE — has also been pulled from the promotion’s second show, where he was scheduled to take part in a six-man tag team match.

According to WrestlingNews.co, PAC was originally scheduled to team up with The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) in a tag team match against The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) at AEW’s Fyter Fest event, which will be held on June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets for the show went on sale on Wednesday morning, which was when it appeared that PAC had been removed from Fyter Fest‘s official graphics and replaced with the image of a mystery competitor.

After being one of the first WWE products to sign with AEW when the promotion launched earlier this year, PAC’s status with the company has been “up in the air” since the days leading up to Double or Nothing, which was held in Las Vegas on May 25. On the Saturday prior to the show, Page appeared at a Wrestle Gate Pro event in Nottingham, England, where he defeated PAC via disqualification and got attacked by the British wrestler, who then announced, per Wrestling Inc., that he “wouldn’t be coming to Double or Nothing or AEW.”

As further noted, the angle initially appeared to be a way for both wrestlers to promote their match at Double or Nothing, but this match had, in fact, been called off beforehand due to supposed creative differences, with PAC reportedly refusing to lose due to his status as the top champion of Japanese promotion Dragon Gate. Page and PAC’s match in England was later released on AEW’s YouTube channel in lieu of both men actually facing each other in the ring in Las Vegas.

Loading...

While AEW has stated that it would still like to work with PAC in future events, the 32-year-old wrestler had notably walked out of WWE while still under contract, with creative issues again rumored to be at the center of his departure.

According to Bleacher Report, it was reported in 2017 that PAC, then using the ring name Neville in WWE, abruptly left the company because he didn’t want to lose another match against Enzo Amore, who had previously defeated him for the Cruiserweight Championship and ended his nine-month title reign. This was seemingly confirmed in November 2018 by an Instagram user purporting to be Neville/PAC, though the real PAC tweeted shortly thereafter that he doesn’t actually have an Instagram account and that fans should “beware of cheap imitators.”