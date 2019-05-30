Watch England Vs. South Africa Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup Opening Match, Start Time, Preview

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway with host England, the tournament favorites, taking on South Africa in the opening match.

The last four years of international cricket have all been building toward this — the opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England. The Cup opener sees the host nation, who enter the tournament in the unfamiliar position of favorite, as The Inquisitr reported, take on South Africa in a 50-over match pitting two teams who have no World Cup trophies between then against each other. England reached — and lost — the World Cup final in 1979, ’87, and ’92, but have failed to win a knockout stage game ever since. In fact, in 2015, England failed even to reach the knockout stage. On the other hand, South Africa have never advanced past the Cricket World Cup semifinals. Both will try to record an early victory in the 2019 competition, in the match that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. South Africa 2019 Cricket World Cup opening ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, May 30, at the 25,500-capacity Kia Oval, in Kennington, London, England. In India, the start time will be 3 p.m. India Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will definitely need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup opening match between England and South Africa, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

South Africa, of course, were banned from competing in international cricket until 1991 due to the country’s apartheid system of racial segregation and oppression. But with the end of apartheid and lifting of the boycott, the country debuted in the 1992 Cricket World Cup but have been star crossed ever since, a fate exemplified yet again the 2015 Cup when the Proteas went out in the semifinals when New Zealand’s Grant Elliott took fast bowler Dale Steyn into the stands for six with one bar remaining to grab a four-wicket win in a rain-shortened match, as the BBC recounted.

South Africa come into the match riding a five-game ODI winning streak, with England, the world’s top-ranked one-day side having won four straight, per CricInfo.

Here are the expected teams for the England vs. South African 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup opening match.

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Liam Plunkett/Mark Wood.

South Africa: 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 3 Faf du Plessis (captain), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 JP Duminy, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Chris Morris, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Imran Tahir.

Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of South Africa’s Cricket World Cup opener against England with a shoulder strain. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of England vs. South Africa. In South Africa, Super Sport has the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup warm-up matches.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the England vs. South Africa 2019 World Cup opening game, one option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Thursday Cricket World Cup warm-up match. Another option is Hotstar US which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.