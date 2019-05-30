NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Could Acquire Mike Conley For Package Centered On Mo Bamba, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Will the Magic consider trading Mo Bamba for Mike Conley?

The Memphis Grizzlies may have decided to keep Mike Conley on their roster for the rest of the 2018-19 NBA season, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they still consider him as part of their long-term future. When the season is officially over, the Grizzlies are expected to be aggressive on the market finding trade partners for Conley who are willing to give up assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA teams who could express strong interest in acquiring Mike Conley is the Orlando Magic. The Magic have been eyeing to improve their point guard position since the 2018 NBA offseason. After seeing that they are capable of competing in the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference, the Magic are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster next summer.

The potential acquisition of Mike Conley won’t turn the Magic into an instant title contender in the Eastern Conference but pairing him with Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon will undeniably make them a team to watch out for in the 2019-20 NBA season. Conley will undeniably boost the Magic’s offense that only ranks 21st in the league, scoring 106.5 points per 100 possessions, last season, according to ESPN. Though he’s already in his early 30s, Conley is still posting incredible numbers, averaging 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.3 steals on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies appear to have a clear decision in front of them. I made the case on why it makes sense for them to part with Mike Conley this summer, rather than waiting https://t.co/WzIuaxcOML — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) May 29, 2019

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Magic will be sending a trade package including Evan Fournier, D.J Augustin, and Mo Bamba to the Grizzlies in exchange for Mike Conley. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it will not only be beneficial for the Magic but also for the Grizzlies.

“Fournier could be what the Grizzlies thought they were getting in Chandler Parsons. Augustin works as either a backup behind presumed No. 2 pick Ja Morant or a part-time starter who helps the rookie ease into his new gig. Bamba is the crown jewel, as an impossibly long 21-year-old with athleticism, above-the-rim ability and some shooting range, although Orlando could move last summer’s No. 6 pick if it re-ups with Vucevic.”

In exchange for Mike Conley, the Grizzlies will be acquiring a young and talented player, Mo Bamba, who could join their promising core of Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant, whom Memphis is expected to select using the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Augustin and Fournier may just be salary cap fillers, but they could help the Grizzlies mentor their young players and speed up their development into legitimate NBA superstars in the league.