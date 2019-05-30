Lena Dunham Goes Completely Naked On Instagram

Lena Dunham wants her fans to experience self love. The former Girls star is encouraging people to love themselves and their curves by posing naked on social media.

According to People Magazine, Lena Dunham took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a racy photo of herself sitting naked outdoors.

“Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment below with a reason you love yourself. I’ll go first: I’m a sober accountable adult who still loves to get naked. Okay, GO,” Dunham wrote in the caption of the photograph, adding that she’s planning to donate one dollar for each comment posted.

Lena promised to give the money to Friendly House LA, a program that offers assistance to women who are recovering from substance and alcohol addition.

The cause is something that is near and dear to Dunham’s heart. Us Weekly reports that the actress has had her own struggles with substance abuse, telling Dax Shepherd on his podcast back in October 2018 that she used to abuse anti-anxiety prescription drugs, revealing that Klonopin was her favorite.

She revealed that the drug abuse impacted the people around her, as well as hurt her creativity as an artist, but now that she’s sober she is grateful for every single day.

Lena’s powerful message got many other celebrities into the spirit. Scout Willis wrote about her ability to see the good in everyone, and that she radiates love. Scout’s sister, Rumer revealed that she loves her tender heart and the compassion that she feels for others.

Actor Orlando Bloom commented that he loves the fact that he has sincere and sensitive heart, adding that Dunham was a genius for her her motivational post.

Recently, Lena Dunham spoke out about all of the worry and stress she’s suffered in her life, and is ready to let go of it all after dealing with complications from endometriosis and her fluctuating weight.

Loading...

“At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have. And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Not the frail, precarious happiness of ‘things are going perfectly.’ The big, generous, jiggly happiness of ‘I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of this.’ Not too much… Just enough,” Dunham stated.

Fans can see more of Lena Dunham’s body-positive posts by following the actress on Instagram.