Leah Messer Speaks About Jenelle Evans’ Custody Situation, Says It Isn’t ‘Great’ Barbara Evans Has The Kids

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Jenelle Evans lost custody of her kids. Now, some of her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars are speaking out about her situation. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Leah Messer spoke out during her Life Reboot podcast and opened up about her thoughts on the situation.

“I just hope that, no matter what, that Ensley and all the other kids are in great homes. And, I don’t mean this— I like Barbara, she’s funny and she’s great for TV; however, I also feel like it was a familial cycle that Jenelle got washed up in, just like I had been. I don’t feel like it’s great for any of the kids to be with Barbara either. That’s my opinion, take it or leave it.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, currently has custody of her eldest son and her daughter. Barbara has actually had custody of Jenelle’s eldest son for many years and, up until the current custody situation arose, he visited with Jenelle often.

Leah isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star to speak out about the situation, though. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry also released a statement via PEOPLE. In a joint statement with her podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley. Both Kailyn and Lindsie are mothers and their statement focused on the well-being of Jenelle’s children. Both women wished the best to those involved and expressed that everyone involved can “get the help they need to move forward.”

Jenelle Evans starred alongside both Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry for nearly 10 years on MTV’s Teen Mom 2. The show followed all the girls and their journey’s through motherhood. All the girls have had their shares of ups and downs and fans have tuned in to watch them along the way. However, while Leah and Kailyn will return for Season 9B of the show, Jenelle’s story will not be featured.

After the incident, MTV made the decision to let Jenelle go from the show. Her last appearances on Teen Mom 2 are on the reunion special which recently aired its second part. The third and final part of the reunion will air Monday night.

Reportedly, MTV has already started filming a replacement for Jenelle. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline will join the Teen Mom 2 cast for Season 9B. While an official announcement has not yet been made, Jade reportedly started filming around the same time as Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus.