Moby Cancels Book Tour Following Natalie Portman Controversy

Moby has canceled the book tour for his memoir following his controversy with Natalie Portman over whether or not they dated during the 1990s. Entertainment Tonight reports that the “Lift Me Up” singer made the announcement via a statement on his website and promised to refund fans who had already purchased tickets.

Moby also recently posted a new apology about the controversy on his Instagram page which appears to connect the canceled book tour to his disagreement with The Black Swan actress

“I’m going to go away for awhile,” he wrote. “But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, in his book, Moby claimed that he and the actress were in a romantic relationship for a brief period of time when he was in his thirties. But Portman hit back at these claims by describing their interactions at the time as “creepy” in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.”

Portman later said that they only “hung out” a couple of times but she cut off contact with him when she realized how “inappropriate” it was that an older man was that interested in being around her. Moby initially claimed that she was 20-years-old at the time but she insists that she was 18.

In response, Moby doubled down on his claims and posted a throwback photo of himself and Portman in which he’s shirtless.

But he has since deleted that photo and apologized to her for that passage in his book. In that apology, he admitted that his inclusion of the story was inconsiderate because he didn’t tell Portman about it beforehand.

According to the statement on his website, Moby’s book tour appearances have been canceled for “the foreseeable future.” His remaining tour stops were in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Then It Fell Apart is currently available on Amazon. Besides the allegations about his dating history with Natalie Portman, it also includes “funny” stories about the singer’s encounters with Donald Trump and Vladamir Putin, according to a review by Stephen Colbert.