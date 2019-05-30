Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash On Instagram For ‘Fraudulent’ Teeth Whitening Ad

Khloe Kardashian came under fire on Wednesday evening for another Instagram advertisement. This time, the reality star showed off her teeth whitening kit from HiSmile, which includes a mouth tray designed to whiten teeth in 10 minutes. Many fans quickly realized that Khloe and several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have veneers, or covers on the front teeth, that typically should not need to be whitened. The Good American founder faced backlash in the comments for not being truthful about her product review.

Khloe shared a video to her Instagram feed showing how the mouth tray works. She removed the tray from her mouth to show viewers what it looked like. Then, she pushed it back in, revealing visibly white teeth, and zoomed in as the tray’s LED light worked its magic. She turned her head to fix her hair and strike a few poses for the camera as the product finished up.

“Everyone’s been asking for my thoughts on @hismileteeth, here it is!” she wrote in the caption.

She continued on to say that she uses HiSmile to help her “maintain” her white teeth by “removing stains.”

The video garnered over 850,000 views. Kardashian’s sister, Kim, told her to “get it gurl” in the comments, but many other responses were negative.

“I didn’t think veneers could be whitened?” one person asked.

“No one’s been asking tbh,” another joked.

One person called the move “pathetic” and lamented that Khloe has enough money already.

“You couldn’t do a more fraudulent ad,” someone added with a clapping emoji.

Khloe has faced criticism in the past for endorsing products by weight loss company Flat Tummy Co. Back in March, the reality star came under fire for a post promoting meal replacement shakes, which can have potentially dangerous and extremely uncomfortable side effects. Actress Jameela Jamil, a known advocate for body positivity, left a lengthy comment on Khloe’s photo in response, Cosmopolitan reported.

The Good Place star slammed Khloe for not being transparent about the fact that she has personal trainers and dietitians to help her lose weight, not just the meal replacement shakes. In addition, she did not disclose any of the products’ side effects, such as diarrhea and severe stomach cramping.

In an interview following Jamil’s Instagram comment, Khloe and Kim defended their endorsement deals. In particular, Kim pointed out that their advertisements are a great way to make money while also keeping up with their busy schedules and caring for their families, according to Cheat Sheet.

“If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority. If someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” she said.