Noah Cyrus Wears Nothing But Panties & See-Through Crop Top On Instagram

Noah Cyrus isn’t afraid to show some skin. Miley Cyrus’ little sister has been letting it all hang out on social media as she took to Instagram again on Wednesday to post a racy photo of herself.

In the sexy snapshot, Noah Cyrus, 19, poses seductively in nothing but a pair of white panties and a see-through white crop top. Noah’s flat tummy and toned abs are on full display in the picture, as are her long, lean legs.

Noah’s waist-length, dark hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Cyrus dons a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, a shimmering glow, and a light pink color on her lips. She accessorizes by wearing multiple chains around her neck for a layered look, and she also shows off her tattoos.

The photo marks the second time in the span of a week that Noah’s posed in a racy ensemble, as she also posted a photo of herself wearing a pair of red thong panties and a white crop top last week.

Noah’s fans and celebrity fans loved the photos, as Paris Hilton commented a fire emoji and a smile face with heart eyes to show her appreciation for the sexy pictures.

Noah Cyrus has become a favorite among many fans, but it’s not always easy for her coming from a family where she’s constantly compared to her famous father, Billy Ray, or sister, Miley Cyrus.

“It drives me f*****g nuts, but like, I mean, what are you going to do? It’s the reason I talk to a therapist three times a week, I swear. It’s crazy. It’s just like, it’s annoying whenever you put your hard work into something and people don’t recognize it for what it is,” Noah told Billboard last year of constantly being asked about her father and/or sister during interviews.

During the interview, Cyrus also opened up about her decision to speak out about her battle with depression, revealing that she simply told the truth about how she felt.

“I was telling the truth about myself. I was telling people how I really feel and how I really am, and the reaction from them was, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s what I wanted, for us to be able to talk about it,” Noah said.

Fans can see more of Noah Cyrus by following the singer on Instagram.