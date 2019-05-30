‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ingo Rademacher Teases Cynthia Watros Start, Hints Of Jax & Nina Romance Swirl

Ingo Rademacher is back on General Hospital as Jasper “Jax” Jacks and fans are thrilled to see him back in Port Charles. All signs point toward some big storyline arcs ahead for Jax and he just shared some tantalizing spoilers about where things might be headed.

Not long ago, viewers watched as Jax crossed paths with Nina Reeves for the first time. Nina got incredibly flustered by him and he was clearly relishing her reaction. As The Inquisitr noted, fans immediately started to speculate about the possibility of a romance between the two characters and people seemed excited by the idea.

There is one little potential problem with this pairing though, and it’s that actress Michelle Stafford is leaving General Hospital and heading back to The Young and the Restless. There was immediate chemistry between Stafford and Rademacher, but will those sparks transfer over as actress Cynthia Watros takes over as Nina?

According to Rademacher’s latest Instagram post, things seem to be moving ahead on this front. Ingo shared that he had just met Watros for the first time at a press day. The General Hospital star said that he didn’t get a photo with Cynthia, but he did say that she was awesome and that the day was fun.

On top of that, Rademacher revealed an important tidbit. Apparently, Watros starts filming her first scenes as Nina on Monday. That suggests that viewers will see this casting change happen in late June or early July.

General Hospital spoilers tease that the writers aren’t going to wait long to nudge Jax and Nina together. During Wednesday’s show, Maxie received a shocker when she learned that something significant had changed with the finances of Crimson.

The sneak peek for Thursday’s show confirms a move that some fans suspected was on the way. Apparently, Jax has become the new owner of Crimson. That puts him directly into Nina’s universe and it looks like she’ll be fairly rattled by the news.

This news surely won’t sit all that well with Nina and Maxie, and SheKnows Soaps teases that next week they’ll develop a plan of attack. Nina’s wedding to Valentin is supposedly happening soon, but General Hospital spoilers hint that this move by Jax might present a challenge that pushes the wedding plans to the side for a while.

Will Ingo Rademacher and Cynthia Watros have major chemistry with one another as Jax and Nina? Viewers know that it’s just a matter of time before Valentin’s betrayal is revealed and it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Nina forgives him for this Sasha sham.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jax might be just what Nina needs as she tries to forge forward and it sounds as if fans will get to see a lot of action on this front in the coming weeks.