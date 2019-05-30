Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence After Losing Custody Of Her Kids

On Tuesday, news broke that Jenelle Evans and her husband, David, temporarily lost custody of their kids. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle’s mother spoke out and confirmed she currently has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son as well as her daughter. Now, Jenelle has broken her silence to The Hollywood Gossip.

“I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back. I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand.”

Since the ruling, there have been plenty of media reports, but Jenelle had a response to that as well.

“I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me,” Jenelle explained.

Jenelle and David lost their kids after David killed Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. After the incident, Jenelle was also let go from the hit MTV reality show that made her famous, Teen Mom 2. The couple went to court multiple days in an attempt to regain custody of her kids. Despite everything that has happened, though, she is standing by David through everything.

“I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

Jenelle Evans appeared on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade, sharing her story with viewers. She initially appeared on 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her first son. Her mother, Barbara, gained custody of Jenelle’s first son eventually (and still has custody of him). She went on to have another son with Nathan Griffith. The couple eventually split, but Nathan currently has temporary custody of their son.

Jenelle then moved on with her current husband, David. The two married and together have a daughter. Jenelle’s mother also has temporary custody of their daughter. David appeared on Teen Mom 2 briefly before he was fired from the show. After his firing, filming Jenelle’s segments became difficult as she could not be filmed while David was around. Many of her segments on the past season were filmed elsewhere including in Florida with her co-star Briana DeJesus.

Jenelle’s final appearances on Teen Mom 2 were on the reunion specials which recently aired on MTV. Part three of the reunion special will air Monday night on MTV.