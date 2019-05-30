Chanel West Coast’s Latest Instagram Post Sends Temperatures Soaring

Over the past few weeks, Chanel West Coast has been absolutely killing the Instagram game.

As fans of the Ridiculousness star are well aware, West Coast has gained an impressive Instagram following of over 3 million, mostly thanks to all of the sexy photos that she posts to her account. Whether she’s rocking a bikini or a full-on leather outfit, the 30-year-old is always killing the fashion game. In the most recent photo posted to her account, the singer absolutely sizzles in a two-piece set.

In the hot, new snapshot Chanel shows off her flawless figure in a pink colored crop top with ruffled sleeves. The top hits just below Chanel’s chest and exposes her toned and tanned abs for the camera. West Coast pairs her sultry top with a matching pink skirt that features a tie in the front. The skirt hits well above Chanel’s knees, so fans are also treated to a glimpse of her trim legs.

West Coast strikes a pose in the image, looking off to the side and wearing a slight smile across her face. It appears as though the social media sensation is wearing a face full of makeup while her blush is on display and the rest of her face is covered by large cat-eye sunglasses. The reality star wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved and the tattoos on her left arm are also visible.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned West Coast a ton of attention with over 27,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Chanel know that she looks insanely beautiful while countless others chimed in to let her know that they’re huge fans.

“OMG mama!! You are very beautiful,” one fan commented.

“LOVE THAT LOOK ON YOU! gorg as always little one.”

“Watched an episode of Fantasy Factory…look at all of your accomplishments. You go girl!!! A beautiful example of following your dreams and loving what you do,” another follower wrote.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, West Coast absolutely dazzled her fans in a series of images. The television personality took to social media and shared not one but three photos with her army of fans. In one of the photos in the set, the 30-year-old stands on the stage of the show, striking a pose. Clad in a green leopard-print dress that hits well above her knee, the beauty shows off her toned and tanned legs for her loyal fans. The hot outfit dips well into her chest, showing off just a hint of cleavage for the camera.

Like the most recent post, this one earned the 30-year-old stellar reviews.