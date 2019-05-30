‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Are Lola And Kyle Getting Married?

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lola and Kyle have wedding bells in their near future even though Summer tries her very best to throw a wrench in things for her soon-to-be ex-husband.

The Inquisitr recently reported that soap veteran Eva LaRue began filming for Y&R where she will play Celeste Rosales — Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) mom. LaRue chronicled her first day on the set and several things eagle-eyed fans saw set rumors of Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola’s engagement. For days now, fans have speculated about a possible “Kola” wedding.

Now, the show’s head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith and Anthony Morina confirmed that storyline spoiler in a recent Soap Opera Digest interview where they discussed the changing of the guard at the number one rated CBS Daytime drama.

Of LaRue’s character, Griffith said, “Eva will play the fun, fresh, invigorating mom of Lola and Rey, in town to meet Kyle and to help Lola prepare for her wedding. Her attempts to push her way back into Lola’s life — and take control of planning the big event — will put a strain on her relationship with her daughter, and will test Kyle and Lola’s relationship and bond.”

Well, that sounds like Kyle pops the question sometime soon to Lola, and her mom races to Genoa City to help her daughter get married. However, it looks like Summer (Hunter King) may not be the only person causing drama in Lola and Kyle’s relatively new relationship. Summer is still angry that Kyle broke his promise to give her one year of marriage in exchange for donating part of her liver to save Lola’s life. Summer plans to get her digs in and even begins seeing Kyle’s associate Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) as a way of getting under Kyle’s skin.

Between Summer and momma Rosales, it looks like Kyle and Lola may face some adversity leading up to their big trip down the aisle. However, it is good to learn some of these things before making a lifetime commitment, so perhaps all the upcoming drama will end up solidifying the couple’s new bond. If not, though, then it is far better that Lola and Kyle realize it before saying, “I do.” After all, two broken marriages in the space of less than a year may be a bit much even for Kyle Abbott to handle. Ex-wives can prove difficult.