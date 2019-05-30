Constance Nunes Almost Loses Her Bikini Top In Sexy New Photo

Constance Nunes shared a risque behind-the-scenes photo from a recent modeling photo shoot, and her fans went wild.

On Wednesday, Nunes posted a sexy snapshot of herself getting ready to shoot some bikini photos. In the picture, Constance is seen sporting a skimpy white bikini, but she is making sure that her top is on perfectly.

One stylist is seen behind her tying the strings of her bikini, while the other stylist laughs as she holds the top on by placing her hands on Constance’s chest. In the caption of the photo, the model joked that she sometimes needs a helping hand while doing a photo shoot.

Nunes is seen with her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves. She dons a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, dramatic lashes, and a nude lip. Constance smiles and sticks her tongue out playfully as she laughs off the awkward styling situation.

The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star also sported a deep tan on her whole body and accessorized with some dangling gold earrings and a thick gold cuff bracelet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes is no stranger to sexy bikini photos. The model recently posted a series of photos of herself rocking a black g-string bikini as she celebrated Cinco de Mayo on a boat while sipping beer earlier this month.

The car mechanic has been spending her time adjusting to life as a married woman after walking down the aisle with her longtime love back in February.

Before her wedding day, Nunes opened up to Maxim Magazine about what she looks for in a man.

“I like someone who laughs at the dumb s*** I say. I need someone who finds my sense of humor appealing and relatable,” Nunes told the publication.

Constance also reveals that her perfect date is a little unconventional, as most women would prefer dinner and movie. However, she wants to eat burgers, drink beer, and include her love of cars and trucks.

“My perfect date would be going to see a drag race or monster truck rally. I like that kind of stuff. Something loud and fun and then follow it up with In-N-Out and beer in the bed of a truck just hanging out,” Nunes admitted.

However, the model also admitted that she is a homebody and loves to stay home, drink wine, and eat cheat food.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes’ sexy photos by following her on Instagram.