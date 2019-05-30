Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Spotted With Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner’s circle of friends haven’t entirely cut ties with Jordyn Woods. The 21-year-old model appeared to be hanging out with the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s current best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, earlier this week. Karanikolaou shared a photo to her Instagram Stories documenting a night out with Woods and another close pal, Kelsey Calemine. Although Woods and Jenner have not been publicly seen together since Woods’ alleged cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the outing this week has fans wondering if the two stars still do cross paths.

The photo appeared on Karanikolaou’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, according to TooFab. The 21-year-old social media star posed for a mirror selfie with her tongue out as Woods smiled at the camera and Calemine threw up an “I love you” sign with her hands.

The girls seemed to be dressed for a night on the town. Woods wore an animal-print cropped halter top with black jeans and a long black overcoat, while Karanikolaou opted for a white crop top and black pants. Calemine wore a black top and black pinstripe pants for the evening.

“Here we go,” Karanikolaou captioned the shot.

It is unclear where the ladies spent the night, but Woods is currently working in the United Kingdom. Karanikolaou and Calemine had been in Cannes, France, but their recent Instagram photos were taken in London, so it is possible they met with Woods during their trip.

Jenner and Karanikolaou have been close friends for several years. Karanikolaou appeared in a few of Jenner’s YouTube videos over the years and currently models for Good American, the brand owned by Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian. The two social media stars are so close, in fact, that they got matching tattoos earlier this month bearing the name of Jenner’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Back in February, news broke that Woods, a fellow Good American model and Jenner’s other best friend, allegedly had an affair with Kardashian’s boyfriend at the time. Jenner and Woods reportedly stopped speaking when the scandal came to light. Woods also moved out of Jenner’s home and was removed from the Good American crew.

Jenner and Woods are not be as close as they once were, but it is possible that they will reconcile in the future. A source told Us Weekly last month that it will take time to “rekindle” their friendship, but Jenner does miss Woods.

“Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend,'” the source said. “Jordyn was like a sister to her.”