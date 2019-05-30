Amy Heckerling’s Daughter Fires Back At Chris Kattan’s Claims That He Was Pressured To Have Sex With Her Mom

Mollie Heckerling says her mother's affair with the 'Night at the Roxbury' star was completely consensual.

Amy Heckerling’s daughter is speaking out amid actor Chris Kattan’s shocking claims about his relationship with her mother during the production of the 1998 movie A Night at the Roxbury.

In Kattan’s new book, Baby, Don’t Hurt Me, the actor alleged that his Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels pressured him to sleep with famed Look Who’s Talking and Clueless director Amy Heckerling to ensure she would stay on board for the comedy film based on the SNL sketch made famous by Kattan and Will Ferrell.

Chris Kattan alleged that Lorne Michaels was furious after he rebuffed Amy Heckerling’s advances and that the SNL creator told him during a phone conversation that Paramount wouldn’t make the movie without Heckerling. He allegedly suggested “it wouldn’t hurt” if Kattan had sex with her, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Now, Amy Heckerling’s 33-year-old daughter, Mollie, is speaking out on her mom’s behalf to set the record straight. In a statement posted to Twitter, Mollie Heckerling, who was a young teen during the time period in question, said she saw no evidence of her mom talking to Chris Kattan during pre-production of A Night at the Roxbury, but that the two started spending time together later, according to Vulture.

It was during the actual Night at the Roxbury shoot that Amy Heckerling allegedly became close with the star. Mollie recalled that Chris Kattan would call the house every night and talk to her mom for hours. The Saturday Night Live star reportedly complained that he wasn’t getting the best sketches on the NBC late night show.

“She and Chris started having an affair but, as far as I know, it wasn’t until shooting was well under way.”

Mollie noted Amy Heckerling broke off her engagement with Bronson Pinchot to be with Chris Kattan and that her relationship with Kattan was completely consensual, although admittedly “inappropriate” due to the “power dynamics” involved.

Amy Heckerling's daughter has responded to Chris Kattan's claims of sexual coercion https://t.co/5PWPKjF9Bw — Vulture (@vulture) May 29, 2019

Mollie Heckerling also revealed that it was Chris Kattan who told Lorne Michaels about the affair and that the SNL chief questioned why the young comic would want to date someone so “old.” Amy Heckerling was 43 years old at the time while Chris Kattan was 28.

Mollie Heckerling said her famous mom spiraled into a “massive eating disorder” while dating Kattan because she was so insecure about their 15-year age difference. In the end, he broke her heart.

“And then Chris ultimately went and cheated on her with Elisa Donovan who played Amber in Clueless and also had a role in A Night at the Roxbury.”

Mollie Heckerling later issued a separate statement to Vulture in which she clarified she is a diehard supporter of the #MeToo movement and doesn’t want to discredit real accounts of sexual misconduct. Mollie explained that her mother is an “extraordinarily private person” and that she declined to issue her own statement because she didn’t want to further fuel the “libelous” story.

“I really wish Lorne Michaels would step forward,” Amy Heckerling’s daughter added.

While Lorne Michaels has not responded directly to the story, a rep told Page Six the alleged phone conversation with Chris Kattan suggesting he have sex with Amy Heckerling “did not happen.”

You can see Amy Heckerling’s daughter’s full Twitter statement below.