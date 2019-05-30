Kylie Jenner Rocks Soaking-Wet Swimsuit With Stormi In Pool ‘Malibu Baby’ Pictures

With recent Kylie Skin promotions taking over Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, fans have likely been awaiting an update from the star and her baby girl. May 29 has offered just that. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has returned to the platform with her 15-month-old daughter – today seems to be all about the pool life and splashing around with Stormi Webster.

Kylie’s update comes as three pictures. They show the 21-year-old submerged in infinity pool waters overlooking the ocean. Kylie is clad in a super-tight, one-shouldered swimsuit in light metallic shades. Given that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is in the water, both she and her swimsuit are soaking wet. A little more covered-up, Stormi is clad in a trendy long-sleeved swimsuit in pinks, reds, and blues. Her outfit matches background flowers around the pool’s edge.

The snaps appear to have been taken with a certain spontaneity. The first one shows Kylie waist-deep in water. She’s holding Stormi in her arms and kissing her. A quick swipe to the right shows a more playful scenario. Stormi is sitting on the pool’s steps while Kylie splashes water around. A very candid third snap shows Kylie with her eyes closed and mouth open – whether or not Stormi has thrown water at her own mother here is unclear.

Given the caption, fans can assume that Kylie’s pool view is in California. References to her daughter seem self-explanatory.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“Obsessed,” one fan wrote.

“time flies… she has grown up so much. baby stormi cutest ever” was another comment.

Stormi has, indeed, grown up quickly. Pictures of Kylie holding Stormi as a newborn are now over a year old. This toddler now features on her mother’s Instagram in walking videos – an April post showed this in detail. The video of Stormi descending some steps with her father Travis Scott (seen below) currently sits at over 41 million views. The video was, of course, picked up on by endless media outlets for the Hermès Birkin bag Stormi appeared to be carrying.

For Kylie, motherhood seems to be something she doesn’t regret. This mogul may be running a billion-dollar empire, but the arrival of her daughter seems to have brought out another side to her. Kylie’s Instagram updates frequently gush over her baby girl – likewise her boyfriend Travis.

Kylie has been in a relationship with the Astroworld rapper since April 2017. The couple welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

Kylie and Stormi’s pool pictures had racked up over 2.6 million likes within two hours of being posted. Over 12,000 comments were left in the same time frame. Kylie has 136 million Instagram followers.